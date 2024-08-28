Many people around the world have decided to cut cable and switch to streaming services, but they still want to watch college football.

Fortunately, you do not need a cable package to watch college football. Several streaming services make college football available as part of different packages. That said, fans might have trouble figuring out which one they should use.

5 best streaming services for college football

When college football has its first full slate of games in Week 1, you will want to use the best streaming options to have the best viewing experience. There are several good options, including these five services.

#1 Hulu

Hulu is one of the best available streaming services that provides subscribers access to games from all major college football channels. It is the only major TV provider to include ESPN+, along with other major college football channels. It also offers unlimited DVR storage for subscribers. Plans are available from $76.99 to $89.99 per month.

#2 ESPN+

ESPN+ is a classic option when it comes to sports streaming. It is a great option because it will provide exclusive live and on-demand games from 25-plus channels. You will be able to view all college football games from all major conferences. Additionally, it provides streaming for many other major sports. It is available for $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

#3 YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a great option because most people already know how to use the site. With a subscription to YouTube TV, you get access to college games on local channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox. It lets you watch games on some ESPN channels. College football streaming plans start at $64.99 per month with add-ons available.

#4 Fubo

Fubo is a great option for people looking for streaming services that let you purchase plans for specific regions and conferences. Subscribers can pick the conferences and regions they want to subscribe to and pay accordingly. Some conferences are more expensive than others. Plans range from $32.99 per month to $99.99 per month, and there is 1,000 hours of DVR included with all plans.

#5 Sling TV

Lastly, Sling TV is a good value option for college football viewers. It provides a good number of channels, including ESPN and ESPN 2. There is 50 hours of DVR storage included in all plans. Plans range from $40 to $55 per month.

