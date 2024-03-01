Is the NFL Combine on YouTube TV? How to watch 2024 NFL Draft prospects’ workouts live

The 2024 NFL combine is the latest edition of the league's scouting showcase for potential draft picks. The best college prospects partake in various drills in front of possible teams. As usual, this year's combine will occur at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts' home. Scouts, general managers, and head coaches will attend the event.

Is the 2024 NFL Combine on YouTube TV?

Yes, the 2024 NFL combine is being broadcast on YouTube TV. The streaming platform is one of the many available options for interested viewers. You can watch the combine for free, as YouTube TV has a two-week free trial period.

Other streaming platforms showcasing the NFL combine include NFL+, the NFL app, FuboTV, DAZN, and Hulu + Live TV. Each of these options has varying financial packages that you could subscribe to.

2024 NFL Combine: List of players sitting out workouts in Indianapolis

While prospects are typically keen to participate in the combine, some would rather sit out the workouts and partake in team interviews. Here are three top prospects that are sitting out on workouts in Indianapolis:

#1. Caleb Williams, Quarterback - USC

Caleb Williams is viewed by many as the best quarterback in this year's draft. The USC Trojans shot caller is the first quarterback to earn Patrick Mahomes comparisons, and that's saying something. Williams enjoyed a productive college football career and will likely be the number-one pick in 2024, barring unforeseen events.

His strengths include throwing from every arm angle and doing it with pinpoint accuracy. Williams is also well-equipped to make plays with his legs if the opportunity to throw doesn't present itself.

Of course, Williams could be a better prospect, as evidenced by a less-than-stellar 2023 season, but his pros far outweigh the cons.

#2. Jayden Daniels, Quarterback - LSU

Jayden Daniels is another potential top-five prospect to skip out on workouts at the combine. Scouts view Daniels to be an experienced passer and impactful runner. He has a decent arm and proven leadership skills from his extended spell at college and he's the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

#3. Drake Maye, Quarterback - North Carolina

Drake Maye is the most elegant pocket passer in his draft class. Unfortunately, scouts and talent evaluators won't be privileged to see his passing skill set at the 2024 NFL combine. Maye should be a decent and safe pick for an NFL franchise in win-now mode, and he should go off the draft board early on day one.