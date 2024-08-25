Top 10 transfer players to watch in Week 1 of College Football ft. Walter Nolen

Although it is enjoyable for fans to watch players return to their team every year, there is no denying how exciting it is to watch transfer players. Seeing players on new teams so often is what makes college football exciting.

There are many fun transfers to watch in Week 1. Here's a look:

10 transfer players to watch in college football week 1

When transfer players play for their new teams in week 1, the eyes of critics and fans are always on them. However, there are too many transfer players for fans to watch all of them. So, here are the top 10 transfer players to watch in week 1.

#1. Caleb Downs

Looking at the most impactful transfer players of the season, Downs is at the top of the list. He left Alabama and now the defensive back will bring his physicality to Ohio State.

He was one of the best overall defensive players in college football last year, so when Ohio State plays Akron in week 1, all eyes should be on Downs.

#2. Walter Nolen

Nolen is a transfer from Texas A&M to Ole Miss. As a young defensive tackle, Nolen was difficult to block last season. With a stronger Ole Miss squad, fans should tune in to watch him in the Week 1 game against Furman.

#3. Kadyn Proctor

Proctor is one of the most interesting transfer players to watch because he almost didn't need to be a transfer player. He was originally going to sign with Iowa as a recruit but switched to Alabama at the last moment.

#4. Quinshon Judkins

Judkins is one of the biggest star running backs in college football. He became the first player in SEC history since Herschel Walker to score 15+ touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. Now he will take his talents from Ole Miss to Ohio State, starting against Akron in Week 1.

#5. Evan Stewart

Stewart is a former 5-star prospect who will bring his field-stretching ability to Oregon. His skills should fit the Oregon offense, making Stewart a good player to watch in Week 1 against Idaho. Last year, he played for Texas A&M.

#6. Isaiah Bond

Bond was one of many transfer players to leave Alabama in the offseason. The wide receiver decided to go to Texas and should inject some much-needed spark into the Longhorns' offense in Week 1 against Colorado State.

#7. Dillon Gabriel

It's exciting when quarterbacks enter the transfer portal. Gabriel is automatically one of the top transfer players to watch for that reason, as he brings his skills to Oregon after two strong seasons in Oklahoma.

#8. Cameron Ward

Cameron Ward will be interesting to watch in Week 1. The quarterback initially declared for the NFL draft before deciding to withdraw and transfer to Miami. He has thrown for almost 14,000 yards in four college seasons.

#9. Jason Zandamela

Zandamela fits the definition of a player to watch, as fans haven't been able to watch much of him yet. He is a former 4-star prospect but has not appeared in a collegiate game.

In an interesting move, he transferred to Florida in the offseason. He didn't get the chance to show his talent last year with USC. We should see Zandamela for the first time in week 1 against Miami.

#10. Nic Scourton

Scourton is the last player and an exciting player to watch, as he was the number one ranked edge rusher in the transfer portal this offseason. He led the Big 10 with 10 sacks in 2023 and now brings his skills to Texas A&M. We will get our first look at him in Week 1 against Notre Dame.

