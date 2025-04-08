Arkansas spring game 2025: Top 5 players to watch out for in Sam Pittman's team ft. Taylen Green

Sam Pittman is entering his fifth season as the Arkansas Razorbacks coach. The team finished the 2024 season with a 7-6 record and ranked 11th in the Southeastern Conference. Arkansas will host their annual Red-White Spring Game on April 19.

Pittman started spring training camp on March 10 to prepare his team for the 2025 season. The Red-White Spring Game will allow fans to see how the team has developed and if they can compete for the top spot in the SEC.

The Razorbacks struggled last season to maintain a winning streak in their regular schedule. However, they finished the year on a high note. On Dec. 27, Arkansas won 39-26 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Liberty Bowl.

Quarterback Taylen Green led his team to victory, completing 11 of 21 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 15 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas suffered some roster changes that could affect the upcoming season. One key player who isn't returning is wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. He was Green's best target, with Armstrong notching up 78 receptions for 1,140 yards and one touchdown. The Razorback's receiving yards leader is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Pittman will have a mix of new and returning players to compete against the best teams in the SEC. Here are the five players to look out for ahead of the 2025 season.

Top 5 players to watch out for in Sam Pittman's team

#5 Xavier Sorey Jr. - LB

Xavier Sorey Jr. will return for his second season with the Razorbacks. He led the team in tackles last year, with 99 total tackles (41 solo), two sacks and one interception.

One of Sorey Jr.'s best performances in his junior year was in the team's 58-25 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Oct. 26. He had 11 total tackles (two solo) and an interception. He also had an impressive showing in the Razorbacks' 39-31 double overtime loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sep. 7. The linebacker finished with 13 total tackles (seven solo).

He showed last season that he is a key player in their defense. The next season could be crucial for him ahead of potentially entering the 2026 NFL draft.

#4 O'Mega Blake - WR

O'Mega Blake will make his Arkansas debut after one season with the Charlotte 49ers. He was the receiving yard leader on the 49ers, achieving 32 receptions for 795 yards and nine touchdowns.

His best performance was in the team's 39-27 Florida Atlantic Owls on Nov. 23, 2024. Blake contributed to Charlotte's victory with five receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns.

Blake's decision to sign with Arkansas gives the team a new option at the wide receiver position.

#3 AJ Green - RB

AJ Green is another player that has joined Pittman's team this season. He transferred back to Arkansas after one year with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Green could not compete last season because of his season-ending Achilles tendon injury in spring training camp.

He played as a backup running back with the Razorbacks in 2023, finishing with 67 carries for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

He'll try to showcase his skills during spring training camp to become Pittman's primary running back.

#2 Mike Washington - RB

Mike Washington could be a key player for the Razorbacks in his senior year. He transferred to Pittman's team after one season with the New Mexico State Aggies. The running back had 157 carries for 725 yards and eight touchdowns in his junior year.

On Nov. 30, he played his final game with New Mexico State in a 43-35 loss to the UTEP Miners. The running back had 26 carries for 130 yards and one touchdown.

He will be competing for the starting role against Green and other running backs during the Red-White Spring Game.

#1 Taylen Green - QB

Green will return for his second year with Pittman's team. He was the fifth-best quarterback in the SEC in passing yards, completing 230 passes for 3,154 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The quarterback is expected to remain the starter as he tries to raise his stock in the 2026 NFL draft. The Red-White Spring Game will allow fans to see how he has developed in the offseason to help the Razorbacks try to challenge for first place in their conference.

