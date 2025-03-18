Arkansas and Syracuse, two teams that could have a combined 10 players drafted, worked out for teams Monday. Both pro days were heavily attended, with several position coaches on hand.

Arkansas Pro Day report

All 32 teams from the league were on hand for Arkansas pro day, and the list of names included Buffalo Bills defensive line coach Marcus West, Dallas Cowboys defensive assistant coach Tanzel Smart, and Justin Chabot, assistant director of college scouting for the San Francisco 49ers.

#1 Landon Jackson

Defensive lineman Landon Jackson continues to impress next-level decision makers. Jackson stood on just about all his numbers from the combine, which included 4.68 seconds in the 40, 40.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-9 in the broad.

He did run the three-cone and was timed under seven seconds on a few watches, which is another impressive mark.

Landon Jackson - Source: Imagn

Jackson was run through a variety of defensive line drills and looked good. Ironically he did no pass-rushing drills. On Sunday night, he had dinner with the Bills and met extensively with the Cowboys on pro day.

Jackson is a clean prospect medically, as well as on and off the field. He’s being looked upon as a three-down lineman -- not an elite pass rusher yet someone who get after the quarterback and grades well defending the run.

It would be surprising if Jackson finds himself outside the top 42 selections, and I continue to hear late first round is a possibility.

Both Razorbacks receivers stood out on pro day.

#2 Andrew Armstrong

Andrew Armstrong, one of the most underrated at his position, improved his 40 time from the combine by nearly one-tenth of a second. He was timed in the mid-to-low 4.4 area, though several watches clocked Armstrong at 4.37 seconds.

He also timed 4.15 seconds in the short shuttle and 6.84 seconds in the three-cone. Armstrong strung together three productive seasons at Arkansas, most recently collecting 78 receptions for 1,140 receiving yards in 2024.

Andrew Armstrong- Source: Imagn

Armstrong met with the Cincinnati Bengals and is receiving a lot of interest from the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, who have been trying to meet with him.

#3 Isaac TeSlaa

Isaac TeSlaa stood on his combine numbers, which included 4.43 seconds in the 40, 4.05 seconds in the short shuttle, 6.85 in the three-cone and a vertical jump that hit 39.5 inches.

Isaac TeSlaa - Source: Imagn

TeSlaa met with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening and is receiving interest from the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

Both TeSlaa and Armstrong were graded as low-level free agents entering the season, but now they grade as middle-round prospects.

#4 Ja'Quinden Jackson

Running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, who transferred to Arkansas from Utah, had a terrific day. The 229 pound ball carrier timed 4.55 seconds in the forty, almost one-tenth faster than expected. He also hit 33.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-feet in the broad jump.

Ja'Quinden Jackson - Source: Imagn

Jackson looked terrific in drills, especially catching the football. Though he only caught 13 passes last season at Arkansas, and 23 combined in college, Jackson has always displayed himself as a terrific pass catcher.

He met with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Syracuse Pro Day report

More than two-dozen teams were on hand for Syracuse pro day, as half a dozen Orange players are expected to be selected in the draft.

#1 Justin Barron

Linebacker Justin Barron, one of the biggest combine snubs in the nation, proved why he should’ve been in Indianapolis last month. His 40 times clocked in between 4.60 seconds and 4.65 seconds, and he timed 6.98 seconds in the three-cone and 4.32 seconds in the short shuttle. His vertical jump was 34 inches, and his broad was 10 feet even.

Justin Barron - Source: Imagn

Barron looked incredibly smooth during drills, which were run by the Bengals and were closely monitored by the Cowboys, who had dinner with him Sunday night.

Measuring 6-foot-3 and 3/4 and 225 pounds, teams believe Barron can comfortable and effectively play in excess of 230 pounds.

Barron was far and away the best cover linebacker during Senior Bowl practices and one of the few at his position who regularly dominated one-on-one drills. Besides the Cowboys, Barron is receiving interest from the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

#2 Fadil Diggs

Fadil Diggs, another underrated prospect who was at the combine, completed 26 reps on the bench and timed the short shuttle in 4.36 seconds. He did a variety of pass-rush drills in position work, yet he did no linebacker drills.

Fadil Diggs - Source: Imagn

Diggs, who measured 6-foot-4.5 and 257 pounds at the combine, is mostly getting consideration as a 3-4 linebacker, though some teams are looking at him as a one-gap defensive end. Diggs met at length with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at pro day.

#3 Kyle McCord

Quarterback Kyle McCord, who in my opinion was the best deep ball thrower at the combine, had a solid day. He threw just one bad pass during the workout and tossed the ball almost 70 yards down the field at one point.

Kyle McCord- Source: Imagn

The New York Jets had their quarterbacks coach on hand, and he met with McCord at length.

That’s important, as I reported from the combine that the Jets will look to take a quarterback on Day 2 of the draft. And though I presently have a fourth-round grade on McCord, there are some who believe he will slip into the late part of Day 2.

