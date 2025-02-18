Ja’Quinden Jackson NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Arkansas RB ft. Dallas Cowboys

A former quarterback turned bruising running back, Ja’Quinden Jackson is a unique draft prospect. Jackson increased his production in each of his four seasons of college football.

The 6-2, 233-pound back played his final season with the Arkansas Razorbacks after spending three years at Utah. In his only season with the Hogs, the former quarterback ran for 790 yards and 15 touchdowns with a solid 5.3 yards-per-carry average. He also caught 13 passes for 139 yards.

The Dallas, Texas native is best suited as a north-south runner but he has excellent vision due to his quarterback background. That also helps his pass-blocking, as he is adept at finding blitz pickups and blocked well during his college career.

Ja’Quinden Jackson doesn’t possess breakaway speed and needs to run with his pads lower to the ground, but he’s made a nice transition to running back. He should be considered a developmental project but could contribute from his rookie season thanks to his powerful running style and field vision.

Top three landing spots for Arkansas RB Ja’Quinden Jackson

It’s not often that a converted quarterback enters the NFL Draft as a power running back. That’s what Ja’Quinden Jackson will do in April. Without elite speed and playing a devalued position, the Arkansas product is expected to be selected until Day 3.

Ja’Quinden Jackson could be a short-yardage specialist in the NFL. - Source: Imagn

Jackson is better suited as a secondary back who can be used in short-yardage situations. His pass-blocking ability could also get him on the field on third downs and passing situations.

The former quarterback has improved every year since the change of position, so he could eventually increase his playing time. Here are three possible destinations for the former Razorback.

#3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris is a free agent and it’s unclear if the Pittsburgh Steelers will bring the Alabama product back. While Jaylen Warren is a solid running back, the Steelers need to add depth to the position, especially if the durable Harris isn’t back in the Steel City.

Warren is also a strong runner but he is not a short-yardage specialist. The Steelers are traditionally a power-rushing team, even if their running game has been disappointing lately.

Adding Ja’Quinden Jackson would give Pittsburgh a power back to continue that tradition. The Steelers have struggled so much on offense and in the running game that adding any pieces to the attack would be seen as a potential improvement.

#2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals fared pretty well with Chase Brown as the lead back in 2024. Brown split snaps with Zack Moss early in the season but became the feature back after Moss suffered a neck injury in October.

Brown performed well, but with his small frame, there could be durability issues. He is also a smaller, shifty back, so combining him with a big, physical player would round up the roster well.

Playing in the tough NFC North, having a physical back, capable of getting the tough yards would be an asset.

#1. Dallas Cowboys

There are several connections between the running back and the Dallas Cowboys. Ja’Quinden Jackson is a Dallas native, the University of Arkansas is Jerry Jones’ alma mater, and - most importantly - the Cowboys need running back help urgently.

Jackson could offer a short-yardage answer that the Cowboys didn’t have last year with Ezekiel Elliott. He could also serve as a complement to any back the Cowboys get in free agency or earlier in the draft.

Dallas could also be well served by adding an element of toughness on both sides of the ball after there was a notion they could be pushed around in 2024. Perhaps the former quarterback could add that toughness to the running game.

