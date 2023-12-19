Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 23 | Camellia Bowl

The Arkansas State Red Wolves play the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday at noon ET.

Arkansas State (6-6) ended their season with a 35-21 loss to Marshall after routing Texas State 77-31. Northern Illinois (6-6) became bowl-eligible in their final game of the season as the Huskies beat Kent State 37-27 on the road.

Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois: Game details

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-6) vs Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 23 at noon ET

Venue: Cramton Bowl

Arkansas State vs Nothern Illinois: Betting Odds

Spread

Arkansas State -2.5 (-112)

Northern Illinois +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Arkansas State -142

Northern Illinois +120

Total

Over 53.5 (-112)

Under 53.5 (-108)

Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois: Picks

The Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback, Jaylen Raynor, takes a lot of risks, which has worked well for the team this season. However, with that, Raynor has struggled with turnovers, so take him to throw an interception this season. As a freshman this season, he threw a pick in two of his last three games.

Northern Illinois' offense is led by running back Antario Brown, who gets plenty of carries and makes the most of it. In Brown's last four games, he's averaging 122 rushing yards per game and averaged 18 carries per game. In the bowl game, Brown should continue to get plenty of carries here.

Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois: Head-to-head

Northern Illinois won the lone game 38-20 in 2012.

Players unavailable

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL draft or transfer portal, and the Camellia Bowl is no different.

Arkansas State

TE Emmanuel Stevenson

S Taylon Doss

Northern Illinois

DB Devin Lafayette

DE George Gumbs

Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois: Prediction

Arkansas State and Nothern Illinois both had a very up-and-down season this season, as both were inconsistent.

Ultimately, the Red Wolves do have the better offense, which will be the difference here. Both quarterbacks will likely turn the ball over once, but the Red Wolves should be able to carve up this secondary and get the win in what should be a shootout.

Prediction: Arkansas State wins by a touchdown.

