Armand Membou NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Mizzou OT ft. Baltimore Ravens

A quick and technically sound offensive tackle, Armand Membou was a dominant force along the line for the Missouri Tigers. A three-year starter at Mizzou, Membou was named All-Southeastern Conference at right tackle this season.

While the Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native has managed pass rushers thanks to his quickness and raw strength, there are questions about his length. At 6-foot-3, he’s shorter than most NFL offensive tackles, creating concerns about his ability to contain rushers off the edge.

However, Armand Membou improved his technique considerably as the season went along. His thick build and proper technique help him offset his lack of height. He thrived in Missouri’s zone-blocking scheme. This could all bode well for his NFL draft projection.

Top three landing spots for Mizzou OT Armand Membou

Despite his lack of prototypical size, Armand Membou was productive in college and his trajectory is ascending ahead of the NFL draft. While he was projected to go between the third and fourth rounds earlier in the season, he is now considered a first-round talent.

The former Tiger is believed to be going in the bottom half of the opening round, but projections are volatile at this point, and some analysts consider he could be better served at guard. Still, Membou should hear his name called in the opening night of the event.

#3, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks finished the season tied for the third most sacks allowed in 2024. While Geno Smith took too long with the ball at times, the overall protection wasn’t good. The Seahawks also ranked 28th in rushing yards per game.

Adding a powerful blocker like Armand Membou could help Seattle establish a running game that suffered last season. That should also open up the passing game, giving Smith more lanes to throw the football. And that isn’t even counting what the Mizzou standout could do in pass protection.

If Membou is available by the time Seattle is on the clock, the Seahawks should consider making the pick and shoring up the offensive line in round one.

#2, Miami Dolphins

After a disappointing 2024, the Miami Dolphins will look to get back into the playoff mix in 2025. The key for Miami will be the protection of Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama quarterback missed significant time in 2024 and was even believed to be considering retirement after sustaining another concussion this season.

As a right tackle, Armand Membou could protect Tua’s blindside. He could also move inside and give the Dolphins a powerful blocker in the interior of the line. His strength and quickness should also fit well with Mike McDaniel’s running game, which was also below expectations in 2024.

While the Fins have Austin Jackson at right tackle, they could readjust the line to give Tagovailoa the proper protection and revive an offense that was a shell of itself this season.

#1, Baltimore Ravens

It’s possible that Armand Membou doesn’t make it this far down the board, but if he is available at No. 27, the Baltimore Ravens might be a perfect match. Much like Miami, the Ravens rely on having a strong running game.

They created problems for their opponents late in the season, when Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson found their rhythm on the ground. However, tackle Ronnie Stanley and guard Patrick Mekari are set to hit free agency, and it’s unlikely Baltimore will keep both.

Taking the Missouri product will allow the Ravens to get younger (and cheaper) at the position and add another strong blocker to their punishing ground game. With limited salary cap space, getting rookie contributors like Roger Rosengarten last year could be the way to go for the Super Bowl contenders.

