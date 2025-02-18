Ashton Gillotte NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Louisville DL

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. Gillotte played four years at Louisville.

NFLDraftBuzz.com projects Gillotte to be a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's ranked as the 60th-best player in the draft.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, here are three landing spots for Ashton Gillotte.

Ashton Gillotte NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will likely select multiple defensive players and adding to their defensive line is one of the biggest needs.

The Bills didn't get after the quarterback enough and Gilllotte showed in college he can get sacks. He led the ACC with 11 sacks in 2023.

Gillotte could be a rotational rusher with the Bills and learn from the likes of Von Miller, Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa.

#2. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers had a terrible 2024 season and have several needs including a pass rusher.

The 49ers could use a second or possibly third-round pick if Ashton Gillotte slides to select the Louisville edge rusher. San Francisco struggled to get after the quarterback and adding a pass rusher like Gillotte to pair alongside Nick Bosa would help the 49ers a lot.

San Francisco GM John Lynch said this offseason is about fixing the roots.

"We've got to look at the root. We have been looking at the root causes. We'll fix it,” Lynch said, via NBC.

"We've got a lot of great players and a lot of great people that we want to be a part of the solution moving forward, and we'll go find the other parts of our team to get us back to where we belong, and that's competing for championships, and I'm confident in our plan to do that."

#3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have several needs, including a pass rusher. The Colts' defense was an issue in 2024 but adding Gillotte would help solidify the defensive line.

Indianapolis has Dayo Odeyingbo as a pending free agent, so Gillotte could replace him.

