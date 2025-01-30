Ashton Jeanty Draft Projection: Exploring top 5 landing spots for Boise State RB ft. Dallas Cowboys

After a season where he nearly broke college football's single-season rushing record, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is a significant NFL prospect. Jeanty played at a small school, is 5-foot-9 and plays the position that is perhaps least valued (outside kickers and punters) among NFL evaluators; however, he is a big-time prospect. Here are his top five NFL landing spots.

Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft landing spots: top 5 picks

With new coach Brian Schottenheimer on board, the Dallas Cowboys might add Ashton Jeanty in the NFL Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Denver Broncos

For those inclined to think that the factors discussed above work against Jeanty, this might be the most plausible scenario. It's hard to imagine a world where Jeanty slips past Denver's pick at No. 20. The Broncos have Bo Nix and adding Jeanty could give them an offensive backfield to build on even into the 2030s. It's not likely that Jeanty last this far, but he could.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

Another team that would love to plug Jeanty into an offense that could use some revitalizing is the Bengals. Poor Joe Burrow may blow out his back from carrying such a mid-level team. Adding a real running threat would probably lengthen the Bengal franchise passer's career. Cincinnati has a decent overall team but adding Jeanty at No. 17 and bulking up the offensive line might be tempting.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty's ceiling might be the Raiders. The team could use a QB, but with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders likely off the board when the team picks, Las Vegas might have to think a bit out of bounds. While a later-round passer or a free agent could suffice, Jeanty is by far the top RB prospect on the board. He could go as high as No. 6.

2. Chicago Bears

With Caleb Williams securely in the fold, the Bears are one team that won't be looking for a QB. With Williams already a threat in the running game, adding an outside running home-run threat could be a game-changer. Jeanty could fit well in Chicago and give the Bears a solid offensive nucleus to build on moving forward.

1. Dallas Cowboys

The team most often linked with Jeanty in mock drafts has been Dallas. The Cowboys are picking 12th and that feels like a plausible range for Jeanty. Dallas also feels like a franchise that could use some good news. If the Cowboys can get Dak Prescott healthy and add Jeanty, they could genuinely surprise the NFL in 2025. That option looks increasingly likely.

What's the consensus on Ashton Jeanty's NFL future? Share your take below in our comments section!

