"Assembling the Avengers": Colorado fans speechless as Deion Sanders lands former NFL star

Deion Sanders has done it again. Colorado fans were left in awe as the Buffaloes landed former NFL star Andre Gurode as an assistant offensive line coach.

Coach Prime posted about the new hire on his X page on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gurode brings both experience and a deep connection to the program as a Colorado alum. He was a consensus All-American with the Buffs in 2001. He then went on to have a stellar NFL career as he became a two-time All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys. His addition strengthens Sanders’ growing roster of elite football minds.

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy. Sanders shared the news on X:

“And how many Pros are on that staff! WOW.”

One fan summed up the excitement:

“Assembling the Avengers! Lol”

Expand Tweet

“Getting better every day. Can’t wait till next season!” one wrote.

Expand Tweet

More fans expressed their excitement at the move.

“Fantastic!!! Welcome home!” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Seems like they're recruiting coaches better than players,” one wrote.

“CU Legend coming home!!!!” a fan wrote.

Andre Gurode joins growing list of NFL veterans in Deion Sanders' Colorado coaching staff

Expand Tweet

Andre Gurode, a Colorado Athletic Hall of Famer (Class of 2023), was a standout for the Buffs from 1998–2001 under Gary Barnett before becoming a second-round NFL draft pick. He played nine seasons with the Cowboys, earning five Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s top centers.

After retiring, he shifted to coaching, working with the Cowboys’ defensive line (2013) and later as an XFL offensive line coach for the Houston Roughnecks and San Antonio Brahmas.

His hiring reflects Deion Sanders’ strategy of bringing in NFL veterans to elevate Colorado’s profile. Recent additions include:

Marshall Faulk (Pro Football Hall of Fame RB) – Running backs coach

Warren Sapp (Pro Football Hall of Fame DT) – Senior quality control analyst

Sanders’ rebuild is producing results:

2024 record: 9-4 (No. 25 final ranking)

CBS Sports grade: B+ for his first two seasons, third-highest among Power Four coaches

While Sanders briefly explored NFL interest, including the Cowboys’ HC vacancy, his focus remains on Colorado’s rise. The Buffs are emerging as a destination program—where legacy meets modernity under Coach Prime’s bold vision.

Also Read: “Ready to be the face of a franchise”: Deion Sanders has clear message for Titans, Giants & Browns about Shedeur ahead of the draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place