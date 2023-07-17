Investigative reporter Alan Judd has reportedly resigned from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This came after the University of Georgia Athletic Association (UGAAA) responded to his article headlined “UGA football program rallies when players accused of abusing women.”

In what was an exceedingly uncommon action, the UGAAA wrote a comprehensive nine-page response to the allegation in his article. The association contended that the write-up is full of errors, unsupported claims, insinuations, and potentially fabricated information.

Alan Judd's article could have made what has been a controversial offseason for the Bulldogs even worse. A couple of the program's players have been arrested for reckless driving this year. This has, notably, led to the death of a student-athlete as well as a staff member.

Drew Butler



Anyone in sports media who is criticizing #UGA for the letter written to the AJC by General Counsel Michael Raeber has simply not read the 4800 word undressing of Alan Judd and his unjustified, and unanswered, hack journalism.

In the UGAAA's response, sent through the university's office of Legal Affairs, demanded a retraction of Judd's article by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"I write on behalf of the University of Georgia Athletic Association to demand the prompt retraction of a recent article authored by investigative reporter Alan Judd, entitled ‘UGA football program rallies when players accused of abusing women,’ published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution online on June 27, 2023, and on the front page of the print edition on Sunday, July 2, 2023.”

Alan Judd has a controversial history

For the record, this isn't the first time Alan Judd is facing allegations of false reporting. The journalist has reportedly encountered similar accusations in his career in the past. A notable controversy occurred early in his career about 35 years ago.

In 1988, while employed at The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, Judd undertook an assignment called "Hollow Victories." This investigative series aimed to shed light on the inadequate educational opportunities provided to elite high school athletes in the region.

Following the publication of the stories, the Courier-Journal received numerous calls and letters from individuals mentioned in the articles. They all lodged similar complaints, expressing concerns about being misquoted or disputing the accuracy of the depicted events.

Bradley Pitt

An investigation conducted by Jon Fleischaker, the attorney representing Courier-Journal revealed Alan Judd's stories were fabricated. He noted that only his story came out controversial among the publication's reporters assigned to the series.

As a result of this incident, Judd decided to resign from his position, ending his six-year tenure at the publication.

Then-editor David Hawpe took the initiative to address the situation by writing a front-page letter to the readers, providing an explanation of what transpired.

Three and half decades later, Judd finds himself in a similar scenario, casting further shadows on his career as a journalist.

