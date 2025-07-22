Auburn coach Hugh Freeze hits iconic Coldplay meme pose with wife Jill while sharing adorable snaps with granddaughter on IG

Hugh Freeze and his wife, Jill Freeze, have been married since 1992 and share three daughters: Ragan Freeze, Jordan Freeze and Madison Freeze. The Auburn Tigers coach has been spending quality time with his family ahead of the 2025 college football season.On Monday, Freeze posted a couple of adorable photos of himself, his wife and granddaughter. The third snapshot saw him hit the trending Coldplay meme pose with his wife Jill. Freeze captioned the post:&quot;Amazing time with my favorite people!! Now time to head back …. It’s camp time!!!!&quot;Freeze and his wife have been together for over three decades. Jill Freeze has been with him long before the start of his college football coaching career. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHugh Freeze's granddaughter named after himJill and Hugh Freeze welcomed their first grandchild, Hudson Blair Reynold, in July 2023. She is the daughter of Jill and Hugh's child, Ragan Freeze Reynolds.According to Ragan’s Instagram, Freeze's first granddaughter is named after him. She wrote:&quot;I have always dreamed of naming my baby after my hero, and this little baby girl has no idea what she is getting with her ‘Coach. No one will ever be able to love him the way I do, but I know she will be so proud to be named after him one day.&quot;Freeze's second granddaughter arrived in November 2023. According to AL.com, she weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces at birth. Her mom is Freeze's second daughter, Jordan Freeze McManus. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNext up for the Auburn Tigers coach is preparation for the 2025 campaign. Hugh Freeze was present for the 2025 SEC Media Days. He spoke about the plans ahead of his third season with the Tigers. He said:&quot;Heading into our third year with respect obviously to our great conference, our roster is just better. We are bigger, we are faster, and we are stronger. Our culture is strong. Our chemistry and carryover in coaching is here for a second consecutive year, and most of our locker room is bought into the standard to which we think it will take for us to win (college) football games.&quot;The Tigers are fresh off a 2024 campaign that saw them post a 5-7 record. It wasn't the most impressive of seasons, but Freeze sounds rather optimistic that the upcoming season will be a step in the right direction.