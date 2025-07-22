  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Auburn coach Hugh Freeze hits iconic Coldplay meme pose with wife Jill while sharing adorable snaps with granddaughter on IG

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze hits iconic Coldplay meme pose with wife Jill while sharing adorable snaps with granddaughter on IG

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 22, 2025 16:06 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze hits iconic Coldplay meme pose with wife Jill while sharing adorable snaps with granddaughter on IG (IMAGN)

Hugh Freeze and his wife, Jill Freeze, have been married since 1992 and share three daughters: Ragan Freeze, Jordan Freeze and Madison Freeze. The Auburn Tigers coach has been spending quality time with his family ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Ad

On Monday, Freeze posted a couple of adorable photos of himself, his wife and granddaughter. The third snapshot saw him hit the trending Coldplay meme pose with his wife Jill. Freeze captioned the post:

"Amazing time with my favorite people!! Now time to head back …. It’s camp time!!!!"

Freeze and his wife have been together for over three decades. Jill Freeze has been with him long before the start of his college football coaching career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Hugh Freeze's granddaughter named after him

Jill and Hugh Freeze welcomed their first grandchild, Hudson Blair Reynold, in July 2023. She is the daughter of Jill and Hugh's child, Ragan Freeze Reynolds.

According to Ragan’s Instagram, Freeze's first granddaughter is named after him. She wrote:

"I have always dreamed of naming my baby after my hero, and this little baby girl has no idea what she is getting with her ‘Coach. No one will ever be able to love him the way I do, but I know she will be so proud to be named after him one day."
Ad

Freeze's second granddaughter arrived in November 2023. According to AL.com, she weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces at birth. Her mom is Freeze's second daughter, Jordan Freeze McManus.

Ad

Next up for the Auburn Tigers coach is preparation for the 2025 campaign. Hugh Freeze was present for the 2025 SEC Media Days. He spoke about the plans ahead of his third season with the Tigers. He said:

"Heading into our third year with respect obviously to our great conference, our roster is just better. We are bigger, we are faster, and we are stronger. Our culture is strong. Our chemistry and carryover in coaching is here for a second consecutive year, and most of our locker room is bought into the standard to which we think it will take for us to win (college) football games."

The Tigers are fresh off a 2024 campaign that saw them post a 5-7 record. It wasn't the most impressive of seasons, but Freeze sounds rather optimistic that the upcoming season will be a step in the right direction.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications