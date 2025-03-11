Auburn freshmen 2025: Top 5 breakout stars to watch out for ft. Deuce Knight

The Auburn Tigers will feature several new freshmen for the 2025 season, including quarterback Deuce Knight. Auburn finished last year with a 5-7 record, placing 14th in the Southeastern Conference standings. In his third year as head coach, Hugh Freeze aims to win more games than the previous season and compete for a postseason berth.

Auburn struggled against top teams last season. On Nov. 30, the Tigers suffered a 28-14 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, marking their seventh defeat.

One reason Auburn lost was its offensive struggles under former starting quarterback Payton Thorne. Despite ranking seventh in the SEC in passing yards (2,713) and fifth in touchdowns (21), he couldn't lead his team to a win against Alabama.

Thorne completed 24 of 41 passes for 301 yards and one touchdown in the game. However, he also threw an interception in the fourth quarter, which hurt Auburn’s comeback chances.

Freeze will coach a new-look roster in 2025, as several key players, including Thorne, have left the team. Auburn’s incoming freshmen class could improve the Tigers' chances of competing in the SECSEC.

Here are five players that could be breakout stars next season.

Top 5 Auburn Tigers freshman breakout stars to watch in 2025 season

#5. Blake Woodby (Cornerback)

One of the prospects who could become breakout stars is Blake Woodby, who played for the St. Francis Academy Panthers. He is ranked among ESPN’s top cornerback prospects entering the upcoming college football season.

Auburn has options at cornerback, with Kayin Lee returning after leading the team in interceptions (two) last season. He also recorded 32 total tackles (29 solo) and seven pass deflections.

Lee is expected to have a prominent role in Auburn’s defense, but Woodby could earn playing time if he impresses in spring practice.

#4. Hollis Davidson III (Tight End)

Hollis Davidson III is another player with the potential to have a breakout season with Auburn. He played for the McIntosh High School Chiefs, recording 72 receptions for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Tigers will be without tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, who will enter the 2025 NFL draft. He had the fourth most receiving yards for the team, with 31 receptions for 372 yards and two touchdowns. His departure could lead to opportunities for Davidson III to see action in his freshman year.

#3. Jared Smith (Defensive Lineman)

Defensive lineman Jared Smith is a player who could be active on defense to start the 2025 season. He played for Thompson High School Warriors, where he played a crucial role in the team's defense. He placed third in the ESPN rankings for defensive ends entering college football.

Freeze has lost several players from his defensive line from last season. One of the defensive linemen who left the team to enter the 2025 NFL draft is Philip Blidi, who had 21 total tackles (16 solo) and one sack.

The coach may look for Smith to fill the role of a player like Blidi as a starter.

#2. Malik Autry (Defensive Lineman)

Malik Autry could also compete for the starting role in the defensive line. He placed eighth in ESPN's ranking for the top prospects in the defensive tackle position after playing for the Opelika High School Bulldogs.

Like Smith, Autry has the potential to fill a spot left by players who are not returning to the roster. If they prove themselves in training camp, they could compete for a starting role or possibly start together.

#1. Deuce Knight (Quarterback)

Knight is among the freshmen entering the 2025 season who could be a key player for the team for years to come. Before committing to Auburn, he played for the George County High School Rebels and is one of the top quarterbacks entering the league.

The freshman will likely not get the starting role next season, as the team acquired Jackson Arnold from the transfer portal on Dec. 14. Last year, Arnold was the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, completing 154 passes for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Freeze is expected to have Arnold take over the starting role from Thorne. However, Knight could be the backup quarterback and see action in his rookie year when Arnold is not playing.

