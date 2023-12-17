Audric Estime NFL Draft Projection: Where will the Notre Dame RB land in 2024?

Audric Estime has undoubtedly been one of the top running backs in the world of college football over the last two seasons. The Notre Dame player showed his prowess in the backfield in 2023 by setting the program's single-season record for rushing touchdowns.

Following the conclusion of his junior season in college football, Estime has declared for the NFL Draft, marking the end of his journey in the landscape. He played a crucial role in the Fighting Irish's offense this season, rushing for 1,381 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Following a monstrous junior season at Notre Dame, Audric Estime is expected to be one of the most coveted running backs in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. With a huge potential of succeeding in the NFL, he is projected to be a Day 2 pick during the draft event in April.

Where will Audric Estime land in 2024?

A host of NFL franchises are reported to be taking a look at Audric Estime ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, a good number of draft experts anticipate he will be selected by the Dallas Cowboys.

It is widely believed that the Cowboys will be in to get a running back at the upcoming draft. After cutting Ezekiel Elliott ahead of the ongoing NFL season, the franchise might be looking to move on from Tony Pollard. Without a doubt, Estime will be a brilliant choice for the team.

In a mock draft by Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema, he predicted Estime as a fourth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys with Tony Pollard on a franchise tag.

“With Tony Pollard on the franchise tag and Ezekiel Elliott gone, the Cowboys could have a new lead back next offseason,” Sikkema noted. “They likely won’t go into the draft without a veteran running back on the roster, but Estime would be a solid addition, no matter what."

Audric Estime's college career at Notre Dame

Audric Estime arrived at Notre Dame in 2021 as a true freshman. He served as a backup to Kyren Williams, amassing seven rushes for a total of 60 yards in 12 games.

He became a starter for the Fighting Irish in his sophomore season, appearing in 13 games and recording 920 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in a total of 156 carries.

Estime's steady development continued in his junior season with the Irish. In his 12 appearances, he rushed for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns in 210 carries, breaking Notre Dame's single-season rushing touchdowns record.

