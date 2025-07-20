Baker Mayfield has blunt assessment of Brent Venables' future after Oklahoma's disappointing 2024 season

Baker Mayfield is an Oklahoma Sooners legend through and through. Mayfield had three successful seasons with the Sooners, winning the 2017 Heisman Trophy while with the powerhouse program.Over the weekend, Mayfield returned to his old stomping ground for an annual youth football camp. During his visit, he gave a blunt assessment of the Sooners' future under current head coach Brent Venables following a tumultuous 2024 season. Mayfield said:&quot;I have a lot of faith (in Brent Venables). Obviously, offensively last year we had a lot of injuries. You cannot win games when you have that many different starting rotations on the offensive line. It's injuries, it's a lot of stuff.&quot;Mayfield continued,&quot;But, I have a lot of faith. Defense was great last year, obviously that's the standard (Brent Venables) sets. Tough, hard-nosed guys that hustle to the ball, he's going to carry that on. So I have a lot of faith in him.&quot;Mayfield's words could come as a source of encouragement for Sooners fans fresh off a trying 2024 campaign. The Brent Venables-led side ended last season with a 6-7 record. They only just reached the six-win total in the regular season, and eventually lost their bowl game against the Navy.That being said, Brent Venables is entering the 2025 season as one of the most under-pressure head coaches in all of college football. The Oklahoma Sooners' fan base is expecting a return to being national championship contenders, but so far, that feels like a far-fetched dream.What's next for Brent Venables' Oklahoma Sooners?The Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the more active sides since the conclusion of the 2024 college football season. They have shaken up the transfer portal and were making moves during the high school recruiting window. However, there's no bigger addition than dual-threat quarterback John Mateer.Mateer is a recent addition from Washington State. He's armed with a strong arm, decent running ability, and a point to prove as he joins one of the premier college football sides of the past decade. Mateer has earned comparisons to a certain former Heisman Trophy winner, Baker Mayfield, due to their similar builds and strong arms.Next up for Brent Venables' Oklahoma Sooners is training camp. They'll look to figure out their rotations ahead of what could be a make-or-break season for the experienced coach.The Sooners start the regular season with a home game against the Illinois State Redbirds. Then there are crunch games versus Auburn, Texas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Alabama, and LSU.