"Bama is on a heater": CFB fans thrilled over Kalen DeBoer's massive recruiting win as elite 2026 class DL commits to Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide is one of the most dominant teams in the history of collegiate sports. The Crimson Tide has won six national championships over the past two decades.

One of the reasons behind Alabama's dominance is its ability to pick up top-quality high school recruits. They did so under Nick Saban, and that tradition is ongoing under Kalen DeBoer, especially in securing the commitment of elite defensive lineman Nolan Wilson on Saturday.

Here's what college football fans had to say about the massive recruiting win:

One said, "Bama is on a heater 👀"

Another added, "Huge get for the Tide."

One stated, "he only picked there for the money!!! That’s what Texas fans will have you believe."

However, some fans weren't as impressed by the development.

One stated, "Nolan Wilson should reconsider and check out Texas Tech."

Another said, "this guy sucks"

One added, "Tank to Oregon confirmed 👍"

Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide are making a mockery of the doubters in the lead-up to the 2025 season. Some critics were vocal about the rise of NIL being the beginning of the end of Alabama's stockpiling of elite prospects.

However, the volume of activity in the 2026 Bama class seems to suggest otherwise. Nolan Wilson is just the latest name in a typically fruitful recruitment season for Bama.

Why did Nolan Wilson choose Alabama?

According to On3 Sports, Nolan Wilson is a four-star defensive lineman out of Picayune Memorial High School in Mississippi. Wilson is 6-foot-4 and 258 pounds, and the third-best defensive lineman in the 2026 class.

Wilson had his pick of elite collegiate football programs, but chose the Crimson Tide. The report states that Wilson accepted Bama's offer rather than those from Auburn, LSU, Miami and Ole Miss. He said to Rivals,

"That’s where my heart is at. Just them (Alabama) always being there. It really feels right. Everything about Bama. Their fanbase. I think they got one of the best fanbases. I feel like it is a dynamic around Bama.

He continued,

"I heard it a few times last year, people say Alabama is on the downfall having a 9-3 season. Even though that was a really good season, 9-3 isn't bad, people saying that about Bama means we are in the back of their head, which means they are scared of Alabama. If you have people fearing you that makes me want to go to Bama even more."

Wilson alluded to his future team ending the 2024 regular season with a 9-3 record. The Crimson Tide dropped games against Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Oklahoma. That ensured that they'd miss out on the college football playoffs in the first year of its expansion to 12 teams.

Crimson Tide fans will hope that the addition of Wilson and other elite players, both through high school recruitment and the transfer portal, can make the team competitive for the foreseeable future.

