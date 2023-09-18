"Bama still being in the top 15 is a joke" - Fans react to Alabama tumbling out of the AP top 10 after 128 weeks

The Alabama Crimson Tide are one of the greatest dynasties in college football but they seem to see their window closing.

This is the first time in 128 weeks that they have fallen outside of the top 10, as the AP Poll has come out for Week 4. Instead, they are now ranked 13th in the nation after a 17-3 road win over the South Florida Bulls.

People took to social media to voice their displeasure (or pleasure) at seeing Alabama snap their streak of being inside the top 10. Here are some of the best reactions to the AP poll.

With a 2-1 record before Southeastern Conference play, the Crimson Tide cannot afford to lose again if they want to have a chance at making the College Football Playoff this season.

The program missed competing for the national championship last season and it will be interesting to see how they do for the remainder of the regular season.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have an interesting problem that a majority of ranked programs have figured out, they don't know the starting quarterback. It opened up with Jalen Milroe, who is 27-of-45 (60.0 completion percentage) for 449 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

However, he struggled against the Texas Longhorns and was subsequently benched for their Week 3 matchup against the South Florida Bulls.

For the most recent game, they decided to switch to transfer Tyler Buchner, who came from Notre Dame this offseason, just like offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

However, Buchner was 5-of-14 for 34 yards and was pulled in the first half. Ty Simpson came in relief and finished 5-of-9 for 73 yards. Coach Nick Saban and Tommy Rees need to figure out which quarterback gives them the best chance to win.

Jalen Milroe seems to be the obvious answer here, as people were baffled by his benching as it was more than his fault for the shotty play. However, he provides the best chance for winning and it seems the coaching staff gave up on him after one game where he struggled.

Obviously, we do not know the playbook so there could be some glaring mistakes Milroe made during the Texas game that we do not see but he's the most talented player at the quarterback position.

If the Crimson Tide are going to succeed in 2023, it will be with Jalen Milroe under center.