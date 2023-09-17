"I don’t think it’s fair to Jalen": Tim Tebow defends Jalen Milroe after Nick Saban replaces him with Tyler Buchner as Alabama’s starting QB

The Alabama Crimson Tide reportedly will be benching quarterback Jalen Milroe and having Tyler Buchner replace him.

A lot of speculation has been about his performance in a losing effort against the Texas Longhorns last week, and not everyone has agreed with the decision.

While appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow discussed why he disagrees with the benching of Milroe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I think when you look at last weeks' game, there are some plays that Jalen really wants back, that he made some mistakes in that game that really hurt them. But there was also a lot of other areas that Alabama had weaknesses. Their offensive line didn't perform, they had pressure on (Milroe) the entire day."

He added:

"I don't think it's fair to Jalen to put this all on him. It's on a lot of areas at Alabama and I think it's the - from the coaching staff to the physicality to the playmakers to also some of it's on Jalen, it goes all the way around."

Tebow continued to explain how more than just one game could lead to this decision, as we do not see what happens in practice.

"Now we don't get to see all the practices, and so there could be a lot going on there. But when you had all the support after Week 1 and everybody's saying what a great job and the support of his teammates, and then one week that doesn't go your way - but this is what I think is so important: Yes, he did not perform up to his ability, but you could say that about the offensive and defensive line." H/T On3

Jalen Milroe did struggle against a loaded Longhorns team as he went 14-of-27 (51.9 completion percentage) for 255 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while running 15 times for 44 yards as well.

The Crimson Tide turn to Tyler Buchner as they hope he can provide a spark and have a good landing spot in Week 3 against the South Florida Bulls.

Will Jalen Milroe return to the starting lineup this season?

It won't be easy to see Jalen Milroe return as the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees comes from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Tyler Buchner transferred from there to join Alabama. He has more experience with the terminology and a longer relationship with Rees.

Buchner might be able to change the momentum for the Crimson Tide. They cannot afford to lose more games as they want to be in the College Football Playoff picture. So, Milroe might have to wait to return to any game action.