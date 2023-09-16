Tyler Buchner vs Jalen Milroe: Who is a better Alabama QB? 

After Bryce Young's departure to the NFL, Nick Saban and his team will be looking for a new quarterback for the first time in two years in 2023. They now have Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner, and Ty Simpson as options to fill the vacuum caused by the departure of their 2021 and 2022 QB1 for the professional league.

Initially, coach Saban went with Jalen Milroe as the starting quarterback for the season's first two games against Middle Tennessee and Texas. With Milroe as QB1, the team has recorded a win against Middle Tennessee and a loss at the hands of Texas in their home.

Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner saw limited time on the field during their season opener. He came in on the later half of the game to sweep up the pieces and clinch a 56-7 win against the Blue Raiders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

But in their game against Texas, Milroe played till the end and Buchner was not given a chance on the field. So who is the better quarterback in Alabama between Jalen Milroe and Tyler Buchner? Let's compare.

Jalen Milroe: College career and stats so far

Jalen Milroe began his college career as the backup quarterback to Bryce Young back in 2021. Coming in from Tompkins High School in Texas, Milroe initially committed to play for the Longhorns, before deciding to flip his commitment to Alabama.

Milroe went on to redshirt his debut season for the Crimson Tide. He played in just four games and recorded 41 passing yards and one passing touchdown. He began his second year as the backup to Bryce Young once again for the 2022 season.

Expand Tweet

But this time, Milroe saw more time on the field. He played in eight total games and made his debut as the starting quarterback against Texas A&M, where he threw for three touchdowns. The 2022 season saw him finish with 297 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

After Young left for the NFL this year, Jalen Milroe competed with Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson for the QB1 job. Coach Saban then named him the starter in their week 1 opener, and Milroe went on to put up an impressive performance in that game, racking up 194 passing yards with three passing touchdowns.

However, he struggled in week 2 against Texas, where he recorded 255 passing yards with two passing touchdowns. But Jalen Milroe was sacked five times and had two interceptions. Now, there are reports emerging that Tyler Buchner is set to replace Jalen Milroe for the Week 3 game against USF.

Tyler Buchner: College career and stats so far

Tyler Buchner initially began his college football journey with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. During his debut in 2021, he was named the backup to quarterback Jack Coan. Buchner made 10 appearances that campaign and recorded 298 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

Then in 2022, he was named as the starting quarterback of the team. However, Buchner injured his shoulder during their game against Marshall and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. He made a comeback in the Gator Bowl victory, but then the team also decided to bring in Wake Forest star Sam Hartman in the transfer portal.

Hartman had five seasons of experience with the Demon Deacons. He put up incredible numbers there and was unanimously seen as the starting quarterback for Notre Dame this season. Buchner then decided to transfer to Alabama, where he is now expected to make his debut as QB1 against South Florida this weekend.

Jalen Milroe vs. Tyler Buchner: Who is the better quarterback?

At the moment, it's difficult to say who could be a better quarterback pick for coach Saban this season. Milrore has played under Saban before and has seen how the playbook has operated for the past two seasons. He had a tremendous game against Middle Tennessee, but he couldn't maintain his consistency in the following game.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Tyler Buchner has potential. And when he potentially starts against South Florida this weekend, it will give a better idea of who can carry forward the responsibility of being QB1 on the roster.