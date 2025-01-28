Benjamin Morrison NFL Draft: Exploring top 5 landing spots for Notre Dame CB 

After missing most of the 2024 season, Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison announced he would enter the 2025 NFL draft. Morrison was considered the best cornerback on the Fighting Irish roster, but a hip injury in October forced him to miss the rest of the year.

Morrison finished his career with 84 tackles, 27 passes defended, and nine interceptions in three seasons at South Bend. He is widely considered to be a top-five cornerback and first-round talent.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some likely landing spots for Benjamin Morrison in the 2025 NFL draft.

Top 5 landing spots for Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison

Benjamin Morrison (20) missed most of the season due to a hip injury. - Source: Imagn

#5. Washington Commanders

The Commanders made a surprise run to the NFC Championship Game this season, but the Philadelphia Eagles ultimately showed that there are still holes on the Washington roster before they can think of taking the next step.

Washington's secondary made some opportunistic plays during the season, but against Philadelphia, they didn’t have enough manpower. Mike Sainristil and Marshon Lattimore could start next season, but Lattimore is nearing 30, and he was injured for most of the season.

Emmanuel Forbes didn’t work, but could the Commanders be willing to take another cornerback in the first round?

#4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Once again, the Steelers overachieved in 2024, but if they want to take the next step they need more talent and depth at several positions. One of them is cornerback.

After late-season injuries hit the team, the secondary faded down the stretch. Adding Benjamin Morrison in the Draft to pair with Joey Porter Jr. would give the Steelers two reliable cornerbacks on the outside.

As mentioned before, Pittsburgh also needs help at other spots, including wide receiver, the defensive line, and quarterback. However, if Morrison is there he could be the main target for Mike Tomlin’s squad.

#3. Indianapolis Colts

This could be a little high, but if Benjamin Morrison performs well in the predraft workouts he could jump up a few spots. The Colts need a lot of help in the secondary, they could look for the best defensive back available at 14.

Morrison also played college football in Indiana, which could be a factor in play for the Colts. If he proves he is healthy, the golden domer could find his next home 150 miles South of South Bend.

#2. Green Bay Packers

The Packers' defense was inconsistent in 2024 and the secondary might need some turnover in 2025. Starters Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes might not be brought back. That would leave a couple of spots open at cornerback.

Morrison is one of the top cover corners and would probably be selected higher if he hadn’t injured his hip. Still, the Packers can afford to look at the upside if Morrison is still on the board by the time they select, closing one of their cornerback openings.

#1. Minnesota Vikings

After a strong season, the Vikings might need to revamp its secondary. Stephon Gilmore, Shaquille Griffin, and Byron Murphy are all free agents and it’s unlikely all three come back. Benjamin Morrison is a solid cover corner who could fit well in Brian Flores’ blitz-heavy scheme.

He would also inject youth into a secondary that’s getting old in a division that has Caleb Williams, Jordan Love, and Jared Goff leading dangerous passing attacks for years to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.