"Best defense", "still number 1" - Fans react to Georgia's new AP top 10 streak record after Alabama slides down to No. 12

Since the updated release of the AP Poll top 25 after Week 3, there have been talks about the Southeastern Conference. The Georgia Bulldogs remain number one as conference-rival Alabama Crimson Tide fall to the 13th spot, which marks the end of their 128-week stretch of being inside the top 10.

However, there has been some talk about the top spot in the AP Poll top 25 as the Georgia Bulldogs remains the top team in college football. After the team struggled to beat the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks before getting a 24-14 home win, people have been discussing the legitimacy of the Bulldogs still being first.

Below are some of the social media posts about Georgia, positive and negative, as they have not moved in the rankings since last season.

Georgia wraps up their non-conference schedule next week as they host the UAB Blazers. It will be interesting to see how they do and if the committee changes how they feel about the Bulldogs.

Where should the Georgia Bulldogs actually be ranked

There are a lot of arguments about the positioning of the Bulldogs as they are still atop the college football world. They have now won 20 consecutive games since the 2021 SEC Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, this season has been less than ideal when looking at their competition. They have faced off against UT Martin, Ball State and South Carolina. They created their non-conference schedule and have dominated as they allowed 24 points through three games while scoring 117 points. Having a defensive mastermind like coach Kirby Smart gives them the mindset that the offense can do well if the defense gives them an incredible field position.

Although Georgia deserves to be in the top spot for their back-to-back national championships, it becomes difficult to consider them given they have not played tough opponents through the first three weeks of the college football season.

The only team that could argue here would be the second-ranked Michigan Wolverines. However, the Michigan offense has scored 96 points and allowed 16, which is not good in terms of point differential when facing off similar opponents.