Best Nick Saban posters by Alabama fans ahead of 'birthday gift' game vs LSU: PHOTOS

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrated his 72nd birthday on Oct. 31 while preparing for the epic clash against his former team, the LSU Tigers, in Tuscaloosa.

The game pairs the No. 8 Tide against the No. 13 Tigers and has major implications for the SEC championship game and college football playoffs.

The game has been termed 'the birthday gift' game due to its proximity to Nick Saban's birthday and the fact that it has gradually turned into a proper grudge game over the years.

It has even taken on the label #LSUHateweek on social media. Alabama fans had some fun ahead of this crucial game with hilarious posters of Nick Saban.

Nick Saban is a winning machine, and over his 17-year tenure as coach of Alabama, he has become the most successful coach in college football.

The last time the Crimson Tide played the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge last year, they lost narrowly 32-31 in overtime, ending their college football playoff hopes.

This is a grudge match with several plotlines, and Nick Saban and his players would like to take revenge during his birthday week.

Starting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe revealed what birthday present the players were considering for Nick Saban.

“I think the biggest gift he wants is a win this week, we all know that,” Milroe said. ” We all know that in the locker room, but we all [are] definitely going to tell him happy birthday. He’s getting old but still acts young. That’s the funny part. He does everything young. He’s a lot of fun, though.”

Saban stated that, whether it's your birthday or not, winning at this time is important.

“I mean, the game’s the most important thing, that would be an outstanding birthday present if we could play well in this game and so that’s what I’m focused on," Nick Saban said.

“And that’s what you know we’re really trying to do. You know, when your birthday or holidays come up in football season, they’re really not holidays and they’re really not birthdays. You get older but you don’t really celebrate much," Saban added.

A win over the LSU Tigers, who boast the most potent offense in the country, would do wonders for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide's CFP rankings.