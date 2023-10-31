Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shares most adorable throwbacks of 72 Y/O coach, wishing him a pleasant birthday [WATCH]

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban is part of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program after always having an opinion on matters affecting her father.

On Tuesday, she shared a nostalgic clip, which included pictures and videos of the Alabama coach on her Instagram account celebrating his 72nd birthday.

She captioned the series:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Happy Birthday, Sabe. Love you the most."

Alabama's starting quarterback Jalen Milroe possibly phrased what Nick Saban wants the most for his birthday.

“I think the biggest gift he wants is a win this week, we all know that,” Milroe said. ” We all know that in the locker room, but we all [are] definitely going to tell him happy birthday. He’s getting old but still acts young. That’s the funny part. He does everything young. He’s a lot of fun, though.”

In his news conference before his team faces the LSU Tigers, Saban also outlined his mindset and perfect birthday gift. He said:

“I mean, the game’s the most important thing, that would be an outstanding birthday present if we could play well in this game and so that’s what I’m focused on."

Saban added:

“And that’s what you know we’re really trying to do. You know, when your birthday or holidays come up in football season, they’re really not holidays and they’re really not birthdays. You get older but you don’t really celebrate much."

Is the game against LSU do-or-die for Nick Saban?

The outcome of the clash pitting the Alabama Crimson Tide against the LSU Tigers will likely determine which team wins the SEC West and gets to the conference championship game.

It is definitely a do-or-die game for Nick Saban since no two-loss team has ever reached the college football playoffs either, his team used up its free hit against the Texas Longhorns.

He addressed this fact during his most recent weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Well, I think the second part of that question is pretty legitimate because I felt like last year, and I've said this publicly before, we were probably one of the best four teams in the country but because we lost two games on the last play of the game we never got in the playoffs," Saban said.

If the Crimson Tide win the clash against Saban's former team, they can reach the conference championship game and possibly, the college football playoffs.