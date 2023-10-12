Has Nick Saban ever lost back-to-back games? Alabama HC's professional records explored

Not only is Alabama coach Nick Saban the most successful college football coach of all time, he knows how to react to defeats and has an incredible record in 'revenge games.'

In his Alabama tenure, Saban's teams have always responded forcefully and positively after a loss.

The last time Nick Saban lost back-to-back regular season games was in 2007, just when he was starting his Alabama reign.

The last time that Alabama lost two consecutive games was in 2013, when he lost bowl games to Oklahoma and Auburn.

Remarkably, very few teams ever beat Nick Saban twice. Ole Miss beat Alabama in consecutive seasons in 2014 and 2015, and before that, it was LSU in 2010 and 2011.

Alabama responded with a 21-0 win over LSU in the 2011 BCS national championship game.

In addition, he has a startling home record since he became Alabama coach, standing at 103-9 in his 17-year tenure.

Nick Saban discusses revenge games

Nick Saban has overseen several tetchy, high-profile revenge games, none more so than the 2020 game against LSU after the Tigers had beaten the Crimson Tide in 2019.

In 2020, before visiting Baton Rouge to play his former team, the LSU Tigers, Nick Saban discussed his approach to revenge games:

"In our case, and I don't want to sound facetious here," Saban said, "but we only have a few of those (revenge games). But do I think it is a motivating factor with individuals and players? I absolutely think it is.

"I think that awareness of what happened in last year's game and all that is always something that players remember to think about how they felt after the game last year or whatever."

When LSU beat Alabama in 2019 with Joe Burrow as quarterback, the Tigers players taunted their Crimson Tide opponents, and Saban did not forget about it either.

"I think nobody likes to get disrespected, and I think when you lose a game, you feel that way to some degree," Saban said. "I think it's human nature to try to make it right. I do think that is a motivating factor for most human beings."

Saban doesn't use revenge as a motivating factor for his players like most coaches do, as he revealed in an interview with ESPN.

"Revenge to me is an external factor," Saban said. "It's an external factor that motivates you. That, to me, is not a great way to live your competitive life — when you're relying on external factors to get you motivated to play. You should do it because you want to be the best that you can be and do the things you need to do to do that [and] create those habits on a daily basis."

Nick Saban has built a dynasty by not losing often, and he loses back-to-back games even less often.