3 college football records held by Nick Saban that Kirby Smart could break

Nick Saban is the greatest college football coach with a track record that could make bookmakers blush. The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach has won more matches than any coach in college football history, and his legacy is already set in stone.

However, in the past two years, one of his former assistants, Kirby Smart, has led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA football tournament victories. This is something Saban is yet to achieve, in over a decade. Hence, we have a new sheriff in town.

So, without further ado, here are three NCAA football records held by the great Nick Saban that Kirby Smart could break someday.

#1 College football coaches with the most national championships

This record is currently held by Nick Saban, with the Crimson Tide numero uno stacking up seven national championships in his lengthy coaching career. Saban won six titles in Alabama (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020), with his first coming with the LSU Tigers in 2008.

On the other hand, Kirby Smart currently stands at two national championship wins, which came in 2022 and 2023. Smart will have to maintain an astonishing level of success and stave off interest from NFL teams if he wants to break Saban's record.

#2 Most Southeastern Conference Championships in modern times

The Southeastern Conference Championship is undoubtedly the hardest conference in college football. It is home to top college programs led by the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs, two teams coached by our topics of interest.

Nick Saban is currently the most successful coach in the modern SEC, with the Crimson Tide general having won eight SEC titles. His former assistant is currently on two titles from his seven-year head coaching career. Kirby Smart has time on his side, with the older Saban heading closer to retirement.

#3 Most Heisman winners coached

Two college football legends share this distinction. They are - Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Frank Leahy of Notre Dame, who have coached four Heisman winners. Kirby Smart is far from equalling their record, with the Georgia Bulldogs HC having never coached a Heisman Trophy winner.

The Heisman Trophy is handed over to the best college football player of the regular college football season and has a slew of top-notch winners. Saban coached Mark Ingram II, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Bryce Young to the prestigious award. Only Frank Leahy can boast of a similar stat line.

