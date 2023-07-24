Big 10 football predictions 2023: Top 5 teams landing as clear favorites for the upcoming season ft. Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State

The Big 10 is one of the better conferences in college football, and as of late, it runs through Michigan.

The past two seasons have seen Michigan win the Big 10 title and go on to the college football playoffs. However, they lost both the semi-final games and didn't make it to the National title game.

Entering the 2023 season, Michigan still looks like the team to beat, but other Big 10 teams have improved and could make this conference one to watch.

Big 10 football predictions

The Michigan Wolverines are the team to beat until proven otherwise. The Wolverines currently have a win total of 10.5. Even if they drop a game to Ohio State or Penn State, they still will go 11-1. Moreover, those 11 or 12 wins will be enough to get them to the Big 10 title game where the Wolverines will win once again.

Who comes second in the East Division will be interesting as it will come down to Ohio State and Penn State. They play in Columbus, which makes the game harder for Penn State. Ohio State will therefore be favored and likely get the win. That victory would allow the Buckeyes to go 11-1 during the regular season once again while Penn State will go 10-2.

Iowa is favored to win the West Division

The west division, meanwhile, will be intriguing as it has gotten much better. Purdue won the Big 10 West Division with a record of 8-5, but the 2023 season should be more intriguing.

The West Division saw Wisconsin hire Luke Fickell as the head coach, and the Badgers have done well with the transfer portal. Nebraska, meanwhile, hired Matt Rhule as head coach and, like Wisconsin, has added some key players and figures to be much better.

However, in 2023, Iowa and Wisconsin are the favorites for the West Division title, with Iowa getting the job done.

If Iowa does win the West, it would lead to an Iowa vs. Michigan Big 10 final, in which Michigan would be favored by double-digit points.

Currently, the Big 10 will still run through Michigan, but Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, and even Nebraska appear to be closing the gap.

Prediction: Michigan defeats Iowa in the Big 10 football title game.

