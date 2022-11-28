Did Wisconsin hire Luke Fickell as their new head coach?

Luke Fickell is one of the most coveted head coaches in college football and is reportedly on his way back to the Big Ten. The Cincinnati Bearcats head coach is nearing a deal to leave the Bearcats to become Wisconsin's new head football coach. Per multiple reports, no contract has been signed, but those at the Cincinnati Enquirer are reporting that the deal is albeit done.

Fickell led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs last season, losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl. Fickell's 57 wins in six seasons are the most in the program's history. The Bearcats won back-to-back American Conference championships in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Cincinnati became the first Group of Five team to reach the college football semifinals under Fickell last season. Fickell has deep connections in the Big Ten as he was Ohio State's assistant coach and coordinator for over a decade. He played there collegiately as a defensive lineman for three seasons.

The 49-year-old has been meticulous about jobs over the years as Cincinnati rose to prominence under his leadership. Per reports by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Fickell has informed the Bearcats team that he is taking the Wisconsin Badgers job. All the potential candidates for the vacancy have been told that they're not getting the position. This includes interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

Who is Luke Fickell reportedly replacing as Wisconsin's head coach?

Luke Fickell will replace Paul Chryst as Wisconsin's head coach, who was fired midway through the season. Prior to his departure, Chryst had a record of 67-26 in eight seasons there. He'd been replaced by Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator and was seen as a candidate for the job.

So far this season, the Badgers have a 6-6 record and are 4-3 under Leonhard. Luke Fickell would be Wisconsin's 29th head coach in school history. As the former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant, we'll see if he can turn the Badgers around.

