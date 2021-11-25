3 college football coaches who could replace Matt Nagy as Chicago Bears HC ft. Ryan Day

The Chicago Bears may wish to turn to the college football ranks to find a new head coach if they go through with firing Matt Nagy. A report dropped this week saying his firing was coming Thursday, but the head coach has since disputed that report.

But let's say the Bears fire him at some point and need a new coach. They have a young quarterback in Justin Fields, and that alone should be enough to attract some top candidates. Here's a look at three college football coaches who may want to make the jump to the NFL to work with Fields and the Bears.

3 college football coaches who could replace Matt Nagy

#3 - Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Matt Campbell has been in the NFL head coaching rumors for years and may just be waiting for the best fit. He is currently coaching at Iowa State, so the move to Chicago would not be a major one.

OutCYde the Lines @OutCYdeTheLine Ah yes I see it is the annual “Matt Campbell to ____ (insert big name CFB/NFL team opening) according to my sources” on Twitter Ah yes I see it is the annual “Matt Campbell to ____ (insert big name CFB/NFL team opening) according to my sources” on Twitter

This year, 2021, marks Campbell's sixth season at Iowa State, and he has a decision to make. That is whether he wants to take the next big job in college football or head to the NFL. If he wants to do the latter, then the Bears seem like a great fit. There is talent in place, along with a young quarterback. The team just needs a new voice to lead the way.

#2 - Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Luke Fickell may take the Cincinnati Bearcats all the way to the College Football Playoff. That has him among the best coaches in college football, and he seems like an obvious choice for NFL teams to target.

Fickell was a defensive coach before getting the head job at Cincinnati. Such a coach may be a great fit after trying to have Nagy run the entire offense while also managing the game itself.

Getting a true head coach and not someone who claims to be a quarterback guru could be the change the Bears need to find success.

#1 - Ryan Day, Ohio State

Ryan Day is atop any list of college football coaches for NFL teams to consider. He has spent time in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach and just so happened to lead Fields to great things at Ohio State.

The duo of Fields and Day getting back together in the NFL sounds like a dream scenario for Bears fans. The question is, would Day ever want to leave his job in Columbus for one where he would likely make less money and deal with more adversity?

FOX College Football @CFBONFOX Will Ryan Day keep his perfect record in the Big Ten alive with a win against Michigan this weekend? 🌰🤔 Will Ryan Day keep his perfect record in the Big Ten alive with a win against Michigan this weekend? 🌰🤔 https://t.co/35vBCXBium

Day has landed a true dream job at Ohio State. The Bears organization would have to make an extremely strong offer to lure him away, but having Fields on the roster is a good starting point of interest for both sides. It may just take more money and control of the roster for Day to take the job compared to other candidates already working in the NFL.

Edited by Windy Goodloe