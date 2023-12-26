Big 12 expansion might open doors for FSU and other ACC schools as media deals reignite new edition of conference realignment

The potential for a Big 12 expansion in the next few years could create an exit pathway for Florida State and a few other Atlantic Coast Conference teams. The Seminoles have intensified the effort to leave the league following the College Football Playoff snub.

Considering the level of pressure from teams to leave the ACC, college football insider MHver3 believes ESPN might not pick up the option in its media rights agreement in 2027. This will leave the conference searching for a new television partner after two decades.

ESPN not picking up the option offers the opportunity of leaving for free to the likes of Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina, who have generated the interest of the Big Ten and the SEC. The three universities are obviously at the forefront of the attempt to leave.

MHver3 also believes the next phase of Big 12 expansion will see ESPN lure a couple of attractive teams from the ACC to the conference. This will effectively see the ACC face the same fate as the Pac-12, falling on the brink of potential death in college football.

Is a merger the only option for the ACC?

Should Florida State continue to push for an exit, a merger with the Big 12 seems to be the only route to survival for the ACC. The rumors of a potential merger have circulated in recent weeks and it is unknown how serious both conferences are considering the idea.

A merger involving the two leagues helps make them stronger in the Power Five landscape and helps repel the pressure of the Big Ten and SEC luring teams away from the league. It also guarantees a bigger media rights deal and more exposure for both leagues.

Without a doubt, a merger comes as the best option for both leagues. Moreover, if they don’t, ESPN could technically conduct the merger in 2027.

What ACC teams will be considered for Big 12 expansion?

Should the next phase of Big 12 expansion become a reality, a host of ACC teams will be their target. While the likes of Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina are expected to move to either the SEC or Big Ten, there’s still a large pool of teams the Big 12 can pick from.

The likes of North Carolina State, Virginia, Miami, Louisville, Georgia Tech and a couple of others are expected to be the likely options for the Big 12 expansion. The college football world can’t wait to see how things eventually unfold.

