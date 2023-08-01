Big 12 expansion sees Arizona calling for Board of Regents meeting as Wildcats' Pac-12 exit rumors intensify, Following Colorado's footsteps

Arizona Board of Regents meeting has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday evening at 5:30 PM Eastern and could see this be the final step of leaving the Pac-12. The Arizona Board of Regents members are Arizona, Northern Arizona and Arizona State so this could be the finality of these teams in the Pac-12 and heading to the Big 12.

It will be interesting to see what the results of this meeting are and it will be livestreamed as well so we can find out in real time. With the Pac-12 seeming to struggle to find a media rights deal and the Big 12 expansion wanting to include at least some programs, this will be very informative.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will the Arizona Board of Regents decide to join the Big 12?

The Arizona Board of Regents may decide there is no reason to stay in the Pac-12. The rumor going around is the Pac-12 TV deal is going to pay out $19.7 million per team and that is a good amount. However, the Big 12 is offering $31.7 million and that $12 million per team is huge.

The Big 12 seems to have a plan in place with the Big 12 expansion. If all three programs from the Arizona Board of Regents are joining, this could severely help the Big 12 Mexico plans with these programs being right near the border.

This will be a monumental meeting for the future of the Pac-12 as they can decide to leave the conference. However, there is also the possibility that they decide to double down on the Pac-12 and not leave to be part of any expansion.

What does this call mean for the Pac-12?

The fact that a meeting and call has been set up generally means there will be news coming out of this. Especially with the urgency of the meeting taking place, this could not be viewed as a good thing for the health of the Pac-12. They have already lost three programs in the previous 18 months that are leaving before the next TV rights deal happen and this could double the number.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff probably already knows what will be said and the decision they are coming to. He needs to have a plan otherwise this could spell the death nail for the Conference of Champions. This is something that we will be monitoring throughout the call so make sure to check back with us for all the revelations surrounding it.