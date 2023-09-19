Big 12 Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 4

The Big 12 has one of the most in-form teams in the nation in Texas. The Longhorns followed up their remarkable defeat of Nick Saban's Alabama with a comfortable victory over Wyoming, 31-10. While quarterback Quinn Ewers had a far quieter game than in Week 2 at only 131 yards, he still threw two touchdown passes.

BYU stunned the SEC as they defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Hogs seemed in command during a long period of the game, having a 10-point lead halfway through the third quarter.

Arkansas shot themselves in the foot with repetitive penalties, though, losing 125 yards on 14 penalties. Even on KJ Jefferson's last drive, the Hogs were repeatedly taken aback by false starts and holdings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kansas State lost its ranking status in the Week 3 AP Poll, as Missouri got the upset in their Week 2 encounter. The game ended in a thrilling fashion, with Mizzou winning 30-27 on a last-second 61-yard field goal. A silver lining on K-State's defeat was their strong running game of 138 yards.

Big 12 Football Games this Weekend - Week 4

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati

SMU vs. TCU

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

BYU vs. Kansas

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State

Sam Houston State vs. Houston

Texas vs. Baylor

UCF vs. Kansas State

TV Schedule

Fox

12:00 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati

FS1

12:00 p.m.

SMU vs. TCU

4:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State

8:00 p.m.

UCF vs. Kansas State

ESPN

3:30 p.m.

BYU vs. Kansas

ESPN +

3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

Sam Houston State vs. Houston

ABC

7:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Baylor

All times are in EST.

What games to watch on Week 4 of the Big 12?

Of course, the most interesting Week 4 Big 12 game is the rivalry between Texas and Baylor. The Longhorns are highly favored, but the Bears shouldn't be underestimated. Baylor got a humiliating defeat in Week 1 versus Texas State and almost got the upset in Week 2 versus the ranked Utah Utes. In Week 3 they finally got their first victory versus LIU.

It will be interesting how Kansas State bounces back from its defeat at the hands of Missouri. They are probably grateful for facing a team in UCF that recently lost their starting quarterback.

TCU faces a strong outer conference rival in the SMU Mustangs. While the Horned Frogs were lambasted for their Week 1 defeat at the hands of Deion Sanders' Colorado, they have easily won their other two encounters.

BYU versus Kansas will be a good litmus test for who could be the runner-up to the Longhorns come the end of the year in the Big 12. Both teams are 3-0 and the Cougars come in on a high after their Week 3 victory over SEC school Arkansas.