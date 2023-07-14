Big 12 Media Days: Scott Satterfield makes promising remarks on facing Oklahoma in the 2023 conference opener

Scott Satterfield's Cincinnati Bearcats begin their Big 12 journey against college football powerhouse Oklahoma. The Bearcats joined the conference on July 1 after announcing the move in 2021, ending their 10-season tenure in the American Atlantic Conference.

Satterfield believes the encounter is a great chance for his team to secure a historic victory. He acknowledges the greatness of the Sooners program and believes it's a huge privilege to host them at the Nippert Stadium.

“I think the history of Oklahoma is what stands out, all the great players over the years, the Heisman Trophy winners," Satterfield said. "Competed at a high level for a long time. … It’s going to be a great atmosphere and a chance for us to get a huge win.”

Scott Satterfield on opening up the Big 12 conference season with Oklahoma.



After spending the last four seasons at Louisville, Scott Satterfield is set to commence a new chapter of his coaching career at Cincinnati. His Power Five experience should prove crucial for the team as it make its way into the Big 12.

Having led Appalachian State to one of the most successful FCS-to-FBS transitions, he seems the right man to navigate Cincinnati through the new stage.

Projection of Scott Satterfield's Cincinnati start to life in the Big 12

Without a doubt, transitioning into a Power Five conference for any college football team is a challenging task. The Bearcats definitely face a huge hurdle ahead of them in what is their first season in the Big 12 and first under Scott Satterfield.

Under the guidance of renowned defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, the Bearcats' defensive line immediately ranks among the best in the Big 12. The leadership of defensive tackle Dontay Corleone could prove vital for the team in its battle on a new stage.

On the other hand, quarterback Emory Jones harnesses the experience to achieve a significant improvement in the Bearcats' offense. However, it's worth noting that he is surrounded by an unproven group of prospects, whose performance cannot be firmly predicted.

While Scott Satterfield's team boasts highly talented players with substantial experience on defense, it has a history of dealing with injuries of key playmakers. This could expose them to a lack of depth, especially in a demanding conference like the Big 12.

The Bearcats also have a tough start to life in the Big 12, having to play the Oklahoma Sooners and BYU Cougars in their first two games. This could make or mar their confidence going forward through the season. If Cincinnati can successfully navigate through the early portion of its schedule, it will be rewarded with promising opportunities towards the end.

