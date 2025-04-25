Big 12 players selected in Round 1 of 2025 NFL draft ft. Travis Hunter 

The Big 12 conference had some of the most intriguing prospects coming into the 2025 NFL draft, including Colorado's Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, as well as the top overall wide receiver prospect in Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan.

Among the biggest surprises in the first round was Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders not being selected. At some point in the draft process, Sanders was believed to be a top-five pick. He will now have to wait to hear his name called on the second night of the event.

Big 12 programs usually don't have the same projection as schools from the Big 10 and SEC. The 2025 NFL draft will continue on Friday night, with the second and third rounds, while the final four rounds will take place on Saturday.

How many players from the Big 12 were selected in Round 1 on Thursday night? Here's a closer look at the two players selected and what their outlook will be entering their rookie season.

Big 12 players selected in Round 1

#1. Travis Hunter, Colorado Buffaloes WR/CB

Considered by some analysts as the top prospect in the draft, Travis Hunter was selected with the No. 2 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded up from the No. 5 spot to get him.

Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, finished last season with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, while he also registered 36 tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

The biggest question for Hunter at this point might be where he will play. While the Heisman winner has remained adamant he wants to play both ways, there is little information in Jacksonville's plans for him.

On offense, he could form a nice wide receiver duo with Brian Thomas Jr., giving Trevor Lawrence another strong target. On defense, the Jags entered the draft needing a corner opposite Tyson Campbell.

#2. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona Wildcats WR

The top pure wide receiver selected (counting Hunter as a dual-threat player), Tetairoa McMillan, was selected with the No. 8 pick by the Carolina Panthers.

While the Panthers were widely expected to select a defensive player, they decided to get the top wideout left. McMillan finished the 2024 season with 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight scores.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound receiver should be one of the top targets for Bryce Young in Carolina. The Panthers also selected Xavier Legette last year, so they will feature some young talent at the wide receiver spot.

