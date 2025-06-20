Big Ten clears its stance on Wisconsin's tampering lawsuit against Miami, with latest statement

The Wisconsin Badgers have sued the Miami Hurricanes for tampering. According to Yahoo Sports, the Badgers and their NIL collective filed a complaint in a state circuit court on Friday against the University of Miami for alleged tortious interference.

The case revolves around defensive back Xavier Lucas, who spent his freshman season in Wisconsin but moved to play football in Miami. The Big Ten Conference released a statement clarifying its stance on the tampering lawsuit. According to Ross Dellenger, the statement reads:

"The Big Ten Conference is aware of the litigation recently filed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison against the University of Miami and is supportive of UW-Madison's position. As alleged, the University of Miami knowingly ignored contractual obligations and disregarded the principle of competitive equity that is fundamental to collegiate athletics.

"The Big Ten Conference believes that the University of Miami's actions are irreconcilable with a sustainable college sports framework and is supportive of UW-Madison's efforts to preserve it."

According to On3 Sports, the Wisconsin Badgers released a statement in January. At that time, they accused the Miami Hurricanes of tampering. Citing credible information, the Badgers threatened to institute legal action if the Hurricanes did not desist.

The report states that Xavier Lucas signed a two-year revenue-share agreement with the Badgers. Hence, Wisconsin opted not to enter Lucas' name in that transfer portal, but the Hurricanes had other plans.

Yahoo Sports states that Xavier Lucas and his team found a way to navigate the tricky transfer to Miami. The defensive back withdrew from classes and enrolled academically at Miami in January 2025.

What's next for Wisconsin and Miami?

The Wisconsin Badgers and Miami Hurricanes have a date in court for the alleged poaching of Xavier Lucas. Lucas played 12 games as a true freshman with the Badgers. He became a solid contributor to the Badgers as the season ended.

The Big Ten and Wisconsin are putting their weight behind the tampering lawsuit. The Miami Hurricanes are well backed by their alumni board, so it will be an interesting day in court.

Both teams are preparing for the 2025 college football season. The Badgers start their season with a home fixture against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Miami Hurricanes start their season against the 2024 national championship finalists, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

