Big Ten expansion getting linked to FSU might open doors for several ACC schools as Seminoles appear favorites to win $500 million GoR case

Big Ten expansion is something that we have not seen too much of throughout the last decade. However, they are adding four new members to the conference, as they will be seeing the UCLA Bruins, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies join the conference beginning with the 2024 college football season. They may not be the only newcomers to the Big Ten Conference, though.

One prevailing thought that is going around is the ability of the Big Ten to add the Florida State Seminoles, as online chatter continues to discuss the idea of this happening.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

There are a few issues with this thought, as the Florida State Seminoles would need to win their lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference to break the grant of rights deal. If they cannot do that, they would be forced to pay an estimated $574 million to break the grant of rights as well as the exit fee to explore other conferences.

This would be interesting, as Big Ten expansion has been sparse throughout the 21st century. Prior to the collapse of the Pac-12 Conference, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Maryland Terrapins were the newest members, joining before the 2014 season.

Also read: FSU to Big Ten move will have Seminoles losing big chunk of $500 million in next 10 years as conference realignment hits ACC

Is Big Ten expansion even on the table for the conference?

Florida State being part of the Big Ten expansion would be very intriguing for both sides.

Big Ten expansion is something that fans want, as they want the best matchups in their respective conferences to happen every week. When speaking at the 2023 Big Ten Media Days, Commissioner Tony Petitti said the focus of the conference has been to focus on what they have currently.

"All the direction I'm getting from leadership - our presidents and chancellors and our athletic directors - is to focus on USC and UCLA. We have a lot of work to do there. I'm proud of the scheduling format we created in football. I think it touches on all the right things... But overall, that's really where we are. I'm not getting direction to do anything else other than that in terms of what the conference looks like right now." h/t CBS Sports

That is pretty clear that the thought before the season was to shelve any Big Ten expansion talk outside of the four new Pac-12 members coming aboard. That would mean more cuts in revenue for the other members. Another thing would be that the conference would have to adapt a bye week for football or add another team to keep the total teams at an even number.

Also read: If Clemson and FSU leave ACC in pursuit of a Big Ten membership, how much will each team make in 2024?

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season