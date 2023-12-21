FSU to Big Ten move will have Seminoles losing big chunk of $500 million in next 10 years as conference realignment hits ACC

With Florida State having issues with the Atlantic Coast Conference, an FSU to Big Ten move has become one of the viable options for the program. There has been a lot of chatter about the Seminoles leaving the ACC, and that could be for a good reason after not making the College Football Playoff after an undefeated season with the ACC championship.

College football insider Greg Swaim posted to social media more issues in the ACC for fourth-ranked Florida State than just not making the CFP. He highlighted how an FSU to Big Ten move could make sense financially:

"We've been saying for months that #FSU and #Clemson cannot stay in the #ACC. It's not just the half a BILLION they'd lose by not being in the #B1G for a ten year period, but the snub by the #CFBPlayoff committee shows them both that the ACC is getting no respect...now or future"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This is a huge number to think about over 10 years. With all the issues surrounding the Florida State Seminoles, an FSU to Big Ten move seems to be a great pairing.

Would an FSU to Big Ten move be the best landing spot for both parties?

An FSU to Big Ten move has been widely considered the optimal landing spot for the Florida State Seminoles if they can figure out a way to leave the ACC. The options seemingly would be either the Big Ten or the Southeastern Conference if they can get out of the current ACC grant of rights deal.

A reason why they are leaving is because of the massive difference in the media rights they would receive per season with another conference. The ACC is currently paying $37.9 million per team annually, which sounds good on the surface, but the opinion changes when looking at the rest of the college football Power Five conferences.

When comparing what an FSU to Big Ten move would estimate, the conference is paying out $58.8 million per team annually, which is almost $20 million more than what they are getting from the ACC. With the lack of perceived respect that the Florida State Seminoles are feeling after being snubbed by the CFP, this will be an interesting wrinkle.

What would be the next move in this game of chess between the Seminoles and the ACC, and how will this be resolved?

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season