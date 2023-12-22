Is Florida State to Big 12 a potential move after Seminoles agree to FSU vs ACC legal battle? 

Florida State could be looking to play in a new conference soon. And FSU to Big 12 rumors have now become a potential alternative..

FSU has been vocal all year about not being happy with the ACC and they could look to leave the conference.

On Friday, FSU called a special board of trustees meeting this morning. According to reports, FSU's athletic future in the ACC will be discussed during the emergency meeting.

During the meeting, FSU claimed it would cost around $572,000,000 to leave the ACC if the program wanted to exit the conference this year. However, during the meeting, FSU outside council David Ashburn provided points as to what the Seminoles will argue to get out of the ACC without paying anything, those being:

The ACC’s exit fees and Grant of Rights penalty violate Florida antitrust law

The GOR presents an unenforceable penalty

Breach of contract

Breach of fiduciary duty

Violation of Public Policy

Fundamental failure of contractual purpose

FSU also broke the news that the ACC is not guaranteed any television revenue after 2027. ESPN has a unilateral right to extend the ACC’s media deal after 2027 but hasn’t exercised that option yet.

If FSU can get out of the ACC, the Seminoles would be highly sought after by multiple conferences, but the Big 12 would make a lot of sense.

Will FSU go to the Big 12?

If FSU does leave the ACC, the Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 would likely be after the Seminoles.

On paper, a move to the SEC makes the most sense, as FSU already has a rivalry with Florida. But, according to Yahoo Sports! Dan Weztel, "there is more opposition than interest" in adding FSU to the SEC.

According to the report, with the SEC already having a school in Florida, the conference doesn't think there is a need to add FSU.

If the SEC sticks to that, FSU would need to look at joining another conference, which would likely be the Big Ten or the Big 12.

FSU joining either the Big Ten or Big 12, the conference would be able to get a foothold in Florida with a big school in the Seminoles. It would also help replace Texas and Oklahoma for the Big 12 and keep the conference relevant, with the Big Ten and SEC seemingly dominating the conference realignment.

