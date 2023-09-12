NCAAF

Big Ten Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 3

By Andrés Linares
Modified Sep 12, 2023 00:53 IST
Big Ten Football Games this Weekend

The Big Ten was quiet for the first two weeks of college football. The national storylines have been with the Pac-12, ACC, SEC and Big 12.

The upset from the Washington State Cougars to the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers was the most surprising result in the conference. The 31-22 loss cost them their ranked spot in the AP Poll.

Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State handled business against their opposition and should be considered potential playoff contenders.

Finally, Iowa crept into the rankings after a victory over Iowa State and achieving the No. 25 spot in the Week 3 ranking.

Here's the TV schedule for the Week 3 of Big Ten action

Big Ten Network Schedule for Week 3

GameDayTime Network
Maryland vs. VirginiaFriday7:00 PM ETFS1
Minnesota vs. N. CarolinaSaturday3:30 PM ETESPN
Western Michigan vs. IowaSaturday3:30 PM ETBTN
Western Kentucky vs. Ohio StateSaturday4:00 PM ETFox
Georgia Southern vs. WisconsinSaturday12:00 PM ETBTN
Louisville vs. IndianaSaturday12:00 PM ETBTN
Penn State vs. IllinoisSaturday12:00 PM ETFox
Northwestern vs. DukeSaturday3:30 PM ETACC Network
Virginia Tech vs. RutgersSaturday3:30 PM ETBTN
Washington vs. Michigan StateSaturday5:00 PM ETPeacock
Northern Illinois vs. NebraskaSaturday7:00 PM ETFS1
Syracuse vs. PurdueSaturday7:30 PM ETNBC
Bowling Green vs. MichiganSaturday7:30 PM ETBTN

Penn State's game against Illinois looks interesting, with the Fighting Illini putting up a good show in Week 1. But they lost to Kansas in Week 2, and Drew Allar's Nittany Lions will be a more challenging opponent.

Delaware Penn St Football
Delaware Penn St Football

The Michigan State vs. No. 9 Washington encounter could have been a close matchup, with the Spartans always putting on a good show, but the school is currently engulfed in an alleged sex scandal surrounding coach Mel Tucker.

The Duke vs. Northwestern is an intriguing game, but more from an ACC perspective.

