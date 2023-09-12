Big Ten Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 3

The Big Ten was quiet for the first two weeks of college football. The national storylines have been with the Pac-12, ACC, SEC and Big 12.

The upset from the Washington State Cougars to the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers was the most surprising result in the conference. The 31-22 loss cost them their ranked spot in the AP Poll.

Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State handled business against their opposition and should be considered potential playoff contenders.

Finally, Iowa crept into the rankings after a victory over Iowa State and achieving the No. 25 spot in the Week 3 ranking.

Here's the TV schedule for the Week 3 of Big Ten action

Big Ten Network Schedule for Week 3

Game Day Time Network Maryland vs. Virginia Friday 7:00 PM ET FS1 Minnesota vs. N. Carolina Saturday 3:30 PM ET ESPN Western Michigan vs. Iowa Saturday 3:30 PM ET BTN Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Saturday 4:00 PM ET Fox Georgia Southern vs. Wisconsin Saturday 12:00 PM ET BTN Louisville vs. Indiana Saturday 12:00 PM ET BTN Penn State vs. Illinois Saturday 12:00 PM ET Fox Northwestern vs. Duke Saturday 3:30 PM ET ACC Network Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Saturday 3:30 PM ET BTN Washington vs. Michigan State Saturday 5:00 PM ET Peacock Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska Saturday 7:00 PM ET FS1 Syracuse vs. Purdue Saturday 7:30 PM ET NBC Bowling Green vs. Michigan Saturday 7:30 PM ET BTN

Penn State's game against Illinois looks interesting, with the Fighting Illini putting up a good show in Week 1. But they lost to Kansas in Week 2, and Drew Allar's Nittany Lions will be a more challenging opponent.

The Michigan State vs. No. 9 Washington encounter could have been a close matchup, with the Spartans always putting on a good show, but the school is currently engulfed in an alleged sex scandal surrounding coach Mel Tucker.

The Duke vs. Northwestern is an intriguing game, but more from an ACC perspective.

