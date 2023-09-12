Big Ten Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 3

The Big Ten was quiet for the first two weeks of college football. The national storylines have been with the Pac-12, ACC, SEC and Big 12.
The upset from the Washington State Cougars to the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers was the most surprising result in the conference. The 31-22 loss cost them their ranked spot in the AP Poll.
Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State handled business against their opposition and should be considered potential playoff contenders.
Finally, Iowa crept into the rankings after a victory over Iowa State and achieving the No. 25 spot in the Week 3 ranking.
Here's the TV schedule for the Week 3 of Big Ten action
Big Ten Network Schedule for Week 3
Penn State's game against Illinois looks interesting, with the Fighting Illini putting up a good show in Week 1. But they lost to Kansas in Week 2, and Drew Allar's Nittany Lions will be a more challenging opponent.
The Michigan State vs. No. 9 Washington encounter could have been a close matchup, with the Spartans always putting on a good show, but the school is currently engulfed in an alleged sex scandal surrounding coach Mel Tucker.
The Duke vs. Northwestern is an intriguing game, but more from an ACC perspective.
