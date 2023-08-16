$329,000 NIL worth QB Drew Allar gifts Penn State offensive line all-new Bose headphones

Drew Allar surprised his Penn State Nittany Lions teammates with gifts after signing a lucrative NIL deal with audio equipment company Bose.

He announced his partnership with Bose by gifting the Nittany Lions' offensive line headphones.

He had this to say on X: “Appreciate all the hard work these guys have put in throughout the offseason and fall camp so far!”

Allar joins an all-star cast including basketball star Angel Reese of LSU, quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon, and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy who have all been signed to Bose within the last year.

This deal adds to Drew Allar's growing portfolio, including deals with Inch&Co, Mission Tiger, and Kellog's Frosted Flakes. His NIL valuation stands at $329,000, placing him among the top 150 of On3's NIL valuation list.

Can Drew Allar raise the level of the Nittany Lions?

Allar was a highly touted recruit from Medina High School, Ohio. Considered a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, he chose to attend Penn State.

Allar is tasked with replacing former captain and quarterback Sean Clifford, who was picked No. 149 overall in the NFL draft.

The quarterback had a promising first season with Penn State Nittany Lions last year, and he is already being spoken about as a potential future Heisman Trophy winner.

Allar threw for 344 yards resulting in 4 touchdowns from 35 passes in his debut season.

Not only is he considered one of the best prospects of his class, but he is also being projected as one of the prospects who could be picked No. 1 overall in the 2025 draft.

It helps that he's always looking to improve and studies other quarterbacks' strengths and weaknesses.

He wants to emulate the best quarterbacks in the business:

“Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are two of the best quarterbacks in college football right now. I mean, they are just different types of quarterbacks. I’ve been watching a lot more of Drake Maye just because I think my play style is more similar to him than mine is to Caleb Williams.”

His coach James Franklin stated that Allar's experience as the backup last season would serve him well as a starter this season.

“He played in a ton of games last year, and I think that will help him. But as you know, it’s different doing it full-time. But he’s just doing all the things necessary to give him the best chance to be successful.”

Drew Allar is thought to be one of the prospects who can stop Caleb Williams from winning the Heisman Trophy twice. We shall wait and watch!