"I think my play style is more similar to Drake Maye than it is to Caleb Williams.": Penn State QB Drew Allar makes bold claim

Drew Allar, a highly regarded four-star prospect from Medina High School in Ohio, is set to take on the role of starting quarterback for Penn State in the upcoming season. As a freshman, he served as the backup to Sean Clifford and gained valuable experience on the sidelines. Now, with Clifford's departure to the NFL, the responsibility of leading the team falls entirely on Allar.

Allar's high school career showcased his exceptional skills as a quarterback, combining mobility and passing ability. His talents have generated a lot of excitement and expectations for his performance at the collegiate level.

But one coach took it way too far… Coaches were quick to bash Penn State when they found out Drew Allar was likely heading to Happy Valley.But one coach took it way too far… Coaches were quick to bash Penn State when they found out Drew Allar was likely heading to Happy Valley. But one coach took it way too far… 😳 https://t.co/KIyC1hRFEl

Coming in for Sean Clifford, who threw for 2,822 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, there are a lot of expectations on Allar. In an effort to meet the high expectations, he diligently studies the top college quarterbacks and has developed a deep admiration for their playing styles.

He admits 2023 Heisman Trophy favorites, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, stand as one of the best in college football right now. He has, however, taken his time to watch Maye more as he believes his style is in the frame of Williams.

“Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are two of the best quarterbacks in college football right now. I mean, they are just different types of quarterbacks. I’ve been watching a lot more of Drake Maye just because I think my play style is more similar to him than mine is to Caleb Williams.”

“So I’ve been trying to watch a little bit more of North Carolina film just to see what Drake does. But they’re both incredible talents. So I would probably say those two guys are like the guys I watch in college.”

As the 2023 season approaches, Williams is widely regarded as potentially the finest player in college football. The USC signal caller is tipped to become the first college player to retain the Heisman Trophy since Archie Griffin in 1975, after clinching the prize in the previous year.

On the other hand, Maye showcased his exceptional skills last year, establishing himself as an elite-level quarterback at the collegiate level. Being a Heisman finalist last year, the North Carolina quarterback is tipped to fight for the coveted award in the upcoming season.

I sat down with Drew Allar and asked him for the top 3 most underrated players going into next season.



Here's what he told me There’s a lot to be excited about for Penn State football fans in 2023.I sat down with Drew Allar and asked him for the top 3 most underrated players going into next season.Here's what he told me There’s a lot to be excited about for Penn State football fans in 2023.I sat down with Drew Allar and asked him for the top 3 most underrated players going into next season.Here's what he told me ⬇️ https://t.co/e4k6ELgiI0

Drew Allar’s last season performance

After committing to the program in March 2021, Allar joined the Penn State Nittany Lions as an early enrollee in January 2022. As a freshman, he was designated as the backup quarterback for the Nittany Lions heading into the 2022 season.

He made his college debut during the 2022 season opener against Purdue after starting quarterback Sean Clifford exited the game due to a knee injury. In that game, Allar completed two out of four pass attempts, accumulating a total of 26 yards.

He participated in nine games, entering as a substitute in each instance. He showcased his abilities by recording 344 passing yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, he demonstrated his brilliant rushing skills, accumulating 52 yards and scoring one touchdown.

