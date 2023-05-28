Drake Maye went from a freshman fascination to must-watch college football in a short period of time. Maye was a talented player coming into UNC, but the level of play we saw almost immediately, was beyond even the highest expectations.

Maye was a mismatch for ACC defenses with his combination of deep ball accuracy and fleet feet. His athleticism was a revelation and opened up the Tar Heel offense in a way we haven't seen.

The sky is the limit for the sophomore signal-caller, but he will miss go-to receiver, Josh Downs. Maye is in the Heisman Trophy running and the first-overall pick in the draft conversation, so how the sophomore handles being one of the faces of college football will be one of the season's primary storylines.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drake Maye scout report: Strengths

Drake Maye - ACC Championship - Clemson v North Carolina

+ Maye has the physical stature that the NFL covets and has been comfortable with forever.

+ Measuring 6'4, 220 lbs, the UNC QB has the physicality to withstand NFL-caliber athletes.

+ The most underrated aspect of his game is his athleticism. I was shocked when evaluating Drake Maye's film and how quick and elusive he was. The Tar Heels' offense line struggled throughout the 2022 season, causing Maye to run for his life, which he not only did but excelled.

+ Maye throws the best deep ball in the 2023 class. The arm strength is natural and challenges the defense. Maye can make all the throws.

Drake Maye scout report: Weaknesses

Drake May - NC State v North Carolina

- As good as he is as a deep ball thrower, May struggles with short to intermediate passes.

- Maye has issues with the short game due to his progression tendencies.

- Anything beyond his first read and Maye's instincts were to flee the pocket and use his athleticism rather than develop as a pocket passer.

- Needs to speed up the mental gymnastics that come with the QB position.

Drake Maye scout report: Overall

Pittsburgh v North Carolina

Drake Maye came out of nowhere in 2022, as much as a four-star recruit can. Maye's ascension during his freshman season was startling to behold, and he quickly developed into one of the top players in the country, regardless of position.

As excited as I am about his future, additional development is needed. As with many young QBs before him, Maye needs to do the little things right. Moving through his progression, manipulating the defense with his eyes, proper footwork, etc. As he develops these aspects of his game, his mental makeup will catch up with his athletic abilities.

I may be in the minority here, but Maye has a shot to unseat Caleb Williams as the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. NFL front offices will love Maye, and he will fit in any offensive system.

Maye will be under the microscope during his sophomore season. How Maye handles the 2023 season will go a long way in solidifying his promising 2024 NFL draft position.

Poll : Will Drake Maye win the Heisman Trophy? Yes No 0 votes