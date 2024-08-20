Big Ten football playoff predictions: 2 teams that can make 12-team CFP in 2024 season

The Big Ten has been one of the core participants in the College Football Playoff since its inception. The conference had its team as the first winner of the postseason tournament and a team from the conference is the current defending champion.

The playoff will be expanded to 12 teams in the upcoming season after it had been offered entry to four teams since inception. This undoubtedly gives the opportunity for more Big Ten teams to participate and challenge for the national title at the same time.

In the CFP agreement, the conference champion will get an automatic qualification and a bye in the first round. Ahead of the 2024 college football season, here’s a look at two Big Ten teams which have the highest chances of making the 12-team playoff.

Two Big Ten teams that can make the 12-team CFP in 2024

#1 Ohio State

Ohio State entered the 2024 season as arguably the best team in college football. Following the Buckeyes’ third consecutive loss to eventual national champion Michigan, it was evident that a lot needed to change at the program and Ryan Day has ensured that this offseason.

The program had some of the best acquisitions from the transfer portal, bringing in safety Caleb Downs, running back Quinshon Judkins, and quarterback Will Howard, among others. This presents the Buckeyes as one of the strongest teams ahead of the upcoming season.

Ohio State also made significant changes in its coaching staff this offseason. Most notable is the hiring of Chip Kelly, who left UCLA's head coaching job to become the offensive coordinator. Boasting a strong defense, the team is expected to have an improved offense next season.

#2 Oregon

Oregon has experienced significant growth since the arrival of Dan Lanning. The former Georgia assistant has transformed the Ducks into one of the strongest teams in the landscape. The team competes in the Big Ten next season, but it is not expected to undermine its performance.

Despite losing the Pac-12 Championship to Washington and missing out on the playoff, the team was considered one of the best teams in the nation. The Ducks blew out a lot of teams with its explosive offense led by quarterback Bo Nix, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The Ducks boast a strong core of returning starters, including Jordan James, Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch and a host of others. They've also brought in notable players from the transfer portal such as Dillon Gabriel, Jabbar Muhammad, and Evan Stewart, among others.

