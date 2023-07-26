College Football
Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule: Day-by-day breakdown, list of teams and coaches attending the event, TV channels, venue, and more

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Jul 26, 2023 19:53 IST
The Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule was released several months ago, and now it is time for the event to begin. This year's Big Ten Media Days will be held on Wednesday and Thursday of this week inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

All 14 teams in the conference will be in attendance, and there will be a lot of questions throughout the two days about each program. The media days will be airing live on the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App, so make sure to keep yourself in the loop.

Let's dive deeper into the Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule and discuss some of the bigger storylines.

Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule: Day 1

The Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule begins on July 26 at 10 a.m. with opening remarks from Commissioner Tony Petitti. Seven teams will be available to talk to the assembled media today, and they are listed below.

TeamTime (ET)CoachPlayer
10:30 - 11 a.m.Commissioner Tony Petitti
Illinois11:00 - 11:15 a.m.Bret BielemaDefensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton,Defensive lineman Keith Randolph,Wide receiver Isaiah Williams
Rutgers11:15 - 11:30 a.m.Greg SchianoLinebacker Deion Jennings, Tight end Johnny Langan,Defensive lineman Aaron Lewis
Michigan State11:30 - 11:45 a.m.Mel TuckerOffensive guard J.D. Duplain,Linebacker Cal Haladay,Wide receiver Tre Mosely
Northwestern11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.David BraunN/A
Penn State12:00 - 12:15 p.m.James FranklinSafety Keaton Ellis,Offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu,Defensive end Adisa Isaac
Iowa12:15 - 12:30 p.m.Kirk FerentzDefensive back Cooper DeJean,Tight end Luke Lachey,Defensive lineman Noah Shannon
Ohio State12:30 - 12:45 p.m.Ryan DayWide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.,Tight end Cade Stover,Defensive end JT Tuimoloau

One of the biggest storylines will be the lack of representation of Northwestern Wildcats players. They decided not to have any players available as they would be bombarded with hazing questions and not keep the focus on the upcoming season.

Another big story is the quarterback competition in Columbus, as Kyle McCord is expected to be the starter, but coach Ryan Day has not officially announced that.

Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule: Day 2

Here is the Day 2 schedule:

TeamTime (ET)CoachPlayers
Indiana11:00 - 11:15 a.m.Tom AllenLinebacker Aaron Casey,Running back Jaylin Lucas,Defensive back Noah Pierre
Maryland11:15 - 11:30 a.m.Michael LocksleyRunning back Roman Hemby,Defensive back Tarheeb Still,Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa
Minnesota11:30 - 11:45 a.m.P.J. FleckWide receiver Chris Autman-Bell,Defensive back Tyler Nubin,Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford
Purdue11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Ryan WaltersQuarterback Hudson Card,Defensive back Sanoussi Kane,Wide receiver TJ Sheffield
Nebraska12:00 - 12:15 p.m.Matt RhuleOffensive guard Ethan Piper,Linebacker Luke Reimer,Quarterback Jeff Sims
Wisconsin12:15 - 12:30 p.m.Luke FickellRunning back Braelon Allen,Quarterback Tanner Mordecai,Linebacker Maema Njongmeta
Michigan12:30 - 12:45 p.m.Jim HarbaughRunning backer Blake Corum,Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins,Cornerback Mike Sainristil

The most prominent story looming throughout Day 2 of the Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule is regarding the Michigan Wolverines. Coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to be suspended for the first four games of the 2023 college football season due to Level II violations and apparently falsifying or misleading investigators.

Another underrated story during this event is with one of the players, Maryland Terrapins QB Taulia Tagovailoa. He had a bit of a step down in production from the previous year, and he is worried about his safety after seeing his brother, Tua, go down with injuries.

Also, this is the first time since 2019 that Matt Rhule will be coaching a collegiate program, as this is his first year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This will be interesting to see how he approaches the roster and the outlook on the season while he reshapes the program to his image.

There are a lot of interesting Big Ten Media Day stories, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we break everything down.

