Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule: Day-by-day breakdown, list of teams and coaches attending the event, TV channels, venue, and more

The Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule was released several months ago, and now it is time for the event to begin. This year's Big Ten Media Days will be held on Wednesday and Thursday of this week inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

All 14 teams in the conference will be in attendance, and there will be a lot of questions throughout the two days about each program. The media days will be airing live on the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App, so make sure to keep yourself in the loop.

Let's dive deeper into the Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule and discuss some of the bigger storylines.

Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule: Day 1

The Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule begins on July 26 at 10 a.m. with opening remarks from Commissioner Tony Petitti. Seven teams will be available to talk to the assembled media today, and they are listed below.

Team Time (ET) Coach Player 10:30 - 11 a.m. Commissioner Tony Petitti Illinois 11:00 - 11:15 a.m. Bret Bielema Defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton,Defensive lineman Keith Randolph,Wide receiver Isaiah Williams Rutgers 11:15 - 11:30 a.m. Greg Schiano Linebacker Deion Jennings, Tight end Johnny Langan,Defensive lineman Aaron Lewis Michigan State 11:30 - 11:45 a.m. Mel Tucker Offensive guard J.D. Duplain,Linebacker Cal Haladay,Wide receiver Tre Mosely Northwestern 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. David Braun N/A Penn State 12:00 - 12:15 p.m. James Franklin Safety Keaton Ellis,Offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu,Defensive end Adisa Isaac Iowa 12:15 - 12:30 p.m. Kirk Ferentz Defensive back Cooper DeJean,Tight end Luke Lachey,Defensive lineman Noah Shannon Ohio State 12:30 - 12:45 p.m. Ryan Day Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.,Tight end Cade Stover,Defensive end JT Tuimoloau

One of the biggest storylines will be the lack of representation of Northwestern Wildcats players. They decided not to have any players available as they would be bombarded with hazing questions and not keep the focus on the upcoming season.

Another big story is the quarterback competition in Columbus, as Kyle McCord is expected to be the starter, but coach Ryan Day has not officially announced that.

Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule: Day 2

Here is the Day 2 schedule:

Team Time (ET) Coach Players Indiana 11:00 - 11:15 a.m. Tom Allen Linebacker Aaron Casey,Running back Jaylin Lucas,Defensive back Noah Pierre Maryland 11:15 - 11:30 a.m. Michael Locksley Running back Roman Hemby,Defensive back Tarheeb Still,Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa Minnesota 11:30 - 11:45 a.m. P.J. Fleck Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell,Defensive back Tyler Nubin,Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford Purdue 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Ryan Walters Quarterback Hudson Card,Defensive back Sanoussi Kane,Wide receiver TJ Sheffield Nebraska 12:00 - 12:15 p.m. Matt Rhule Offensive guard Ethan Piper,Linebacker Luke Reimer,Quarterback Jeff Sims Wisconsin 12:15 - 12:30 p.m. Luke Fickell Running back Braelon Allen,Quarterback Tanner Mordecai,Linebacker Maema Njongmeta Michigan 12:30 - 12:45 p.m. Jim Harbaugh Running backer Blake Corum,Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins,Cornerback Mike Sainristil

The most prominent story looming throughout Day 2 of the Big Ten Media Days 2023 schedule is regarding the Michigan Wolverines. Coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to be suspended for the first four games of the 2023 college football season due to Level II violations and apparently falsifying or misleading investigators.

Another underrated story during this event is with one of the players, Maryland Terrapins QB Taulia Tagovailoa. He had a bit of a step down in production from the previous year, and he is worried about his safety after seeing his brother, Tua, go down with injuries.

Also, this is the first time since 2019 that Matt Rhule will be coaching a collegiate program, as this is his first year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This will be interesting to see how he approaches the roster and the outlook on the season while he reshapes the program to his image.

There are a lot of interesting Big Ten Media Day stories, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we break everything down.

