Big Ten players in Senior Bowl 2025: 3 players to watch out for in postseason matchup ft. Josh Conerly Jr. 

The Big Ten has sent plenty of talent to this weekend's Senior Bowl. Even with the majority of Ohio State players opting out of the game, there's still plenty of talent on hand. After practice and workouts, it's been pretty clear that the offensive linemen of the Big Ten might be the story of the Senior Bowl week.

Of course, it figures that the Big Ten sent plenty of talent to Mobile. The league did manage four CFP teams and has now claimed college football's last two national championships. What the workouts in Mobile seem to have confirmed is that the difference for the Big Ten has largely been in the trenches of the offensive line as a trio of big men have made significant NFL statements.

Top 3 Big Ten Senior Bowl Players 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After a season spent on a 1-11 Purdue squad, offensive lineman Marcus Mbow has been a Senior Bowl star this week. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#3. Marcus Mbow, Purdue OL

Trending

Marcus Mbow is a perfect example of why even major conference players participate in the Senior Bowl. From Purdue's 1-11 season, at first glance, there couldn't be many positives for the Boilermakers. But Mbow is a great example of how a very good player can be overlooked on an awful team.

A three-season starter with the Boilermakers, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Mbow has impressed observers thoroughly this week. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, for instance, has tabbed Mbow as "the fastest rising offensive line prospect in this year's class." Nagy has indicated that he thinks Mbow can be a great NFL guard and may be a pick in the top three rounds of the draft.

#2. Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota OL

Aireontae Ersery is more famous, but like Mbow, could use a little more time in the spotlight. He was an All-Big Ten pick last season, but the massive tackle could be overlooked in the wealth of athletes from the Big Ten. At nearly 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds, Ersery has the size and skills to make NFL teams think about him as a starting tackle for a decade or more.

Ersery's outstanding performance has been a significant story at the Senior Bowl. Plenty of teams have been watching the athletic big man, and one glowing report came from a reporter who covers the Cleveland Browns. In practice, Ersery held his own against outstanding Marshall pass-rusher Mike Green. Cleveland seems to be one team that might love to add Ersery to their 2025 squad.

#1. Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon OL

Considering the sometimes anonymous nature of offensive line play, a lineman doesn't have to be stuck on a mediocre or poor team to get overlooked. Consider the plight of John Conerly, a road grading lineman who has been overshadowed by speedy Oregon skill players. The Senior Bowl might have changed that narrative.

A 6-foot-4, 315-pound standout, Conerly is smoother and speedier than many men his size. Those traits have been noticed in Mobile, where Conerly's consistency and ability in both run and pass blocking have certainly drawn notice from the assembled scouting masses.

One reporter noted that with Conerly's outstanding performance (and the lack of NFL tackle prospects), he may have played himself into a first-round NFL draft selection. While Conerly doubtlessly would have preferred to be playing in the CFP title game (and thus to opt out like Ohio State's players), he's made good use of his time in Mobile. Conerly has put himself thoroughly onto the NFL map.

What do you think of the three big men who have stood out as Big Ten stars at the Senior Bowl? Share your thoughts on the NFL potential of each player in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback