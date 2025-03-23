“Biggest bust ever”: CFB fans react to Shedeur Sanders’ old performance ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, is one of the most talked about players in the 2025 NFL Draft. While some question his ability to convert into a pro player with winning capacity, others have expressed concerns with his alleged "brash and arrogant" attitude.

Ad

As the 2025 NFL Draft comes close, the NFL's official X account (previously known as Twitter) posted an impressive play made by the Colorado star during a game against Baylor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reacting to the clip, one fan said:

"Dude only beat 1 ranked team out of 8 he played. He can’t win big games. 3rd rounder at best. Once developed maybe a different story."

"All of those pressures are going to turn into sacks in the NFL. I think Teddy Bridgewater, who holds the ball way too long, is who he is," another fan compared the former NFL star to the quarterback.

Ad

Another fan expressed frustration:

"Dude is overrated as all get out and cares more about his social image than playing football. Whoever drafts him will regret it for the next 10+ years."

"Funny he couldn't make Colorado a champion. Why does he think he can make the NFL team a champion," another fan highlighted his concern.

Ad

"This idiot will be the biggest Bust ever, horrible person, beats women up, I seen him doing drugs," another fan added.

"I think he’s gonna be better than what people expect him to be. Should be fun to watch," Another fan expressed faith in the Colorado star.

Former NFL scout highlights Shedeur Sanders' reckless on-field behavior

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly has expressed concern about Shedeur Sanders' attitude and playing skills.

Ad

During the last two seasons, Sanders faced many issues with Colorado's offensive line.

In 2023 alone, he was sacked more than 50 times, after which he expressed his frustration in the post-game conferences.

Kelly talked about another such incident that shows Sanders' temper.

"Video evidence Shedeur Sanders is an immature passive aggressive hothead with violent tendencies," Kelly said. "Any prospect who pokes at an opponents eyes, shoves his own teammate, shoves a referee and gets in the face of a ball boy is going to be a serious problem in the NFL. He's a ticking time bomb who's becoming progressively bolder on his documented timeline."

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from 24-26th April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback