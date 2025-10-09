Bill Belichick replacements: 3 coaching candidates to replace UNC HC if he gets fired

The Bill Belichick era has gotten off to a rough start in North Carolina. The legendary head coach has secured just two wins in his first five games as the Tar Heels' head coach, and there are rumors of him either stepping down or getting fired.Either decision would come as a huge letdown for the North Carolina faithful, just months after they celebrated the future Pro Football Hall of Famer's arrival. With the rumous getting louder, let's look at three potential Bill Belichick replacements.3 coaching candidates to replace Bill Belichick if he gets fired3. Glenn Schumann, Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinatorGlenn Schumann is the current defensive coordinator for Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs. Schumann is a brilliant defensive mind and has worked closely with Smart since his days with the Alabama Crimson Tide.Schumann has been integral in crafting the Georgia Bulldogs’ defensive identity over the years, and he's helped the team to two national championships. So, it's not much of a surprise to see him linked with the North Carolina Tar Heels job.Perhaps a fresh hire could be the cultural reset the Tar Heels need. Furthermore, they'll be hiring a coach with college football national championship-winning experience.2. Jamey Chadwell, Liberty head coachJamey Chadwell is a proven winner. The offensive guru has two Big South, one Sun Belt, and one C-USA Championship on his résumé. He was also named the AP College Football Coach of the Year in 2020.Chadwell has led the Liberty Flames to two winning seasons, and it might be the right time to accept a new role. The veteran head coach could be a top-notch replacement for Bill Belichick if the Tar Heels opt to move in a new direction.Chadwell is an offensive-minded head coach with loads of collegiate football experience. However, the Tar Heels must negotiate with the Flames to buy out the contract of the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award winner.1. Jon Sumrall, Tulane head coachJon Sumrall is a hot commodity in the current coaching market. The former Kentucky linebacker has done a top-notch job at Tulane, and other programs are watching.Sumrall is the favorite for the North Carolina job if Bill Belichick gets shown the door. His experience at Ole Miss, Kentucky, Troy, and Tulane makes him an ideal candidate for the Tar Heels.