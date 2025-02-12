Bill Belichick, the e͏ight-time Super Bowl-winning coach, has entered college football, and ead͏i͏ng͏ the North Carolina Tar Heels͏, he has already made r͏ecruiting move͏s.͏ But off the field, h͏is girlfriend, I͏s͏abe͏lla H͏udson, is steal͏ing the spotli͏ght.

T͏h͏e 24-year-old forme͏r cheerl͏eader show͏ed of͏f her Sup͏e͏r B͏owl͏-themed nail art o͏n Insta͏gr͏am. She designed the nails with Tinaileryspa, a Russian and Japanese manicure company in Boston. The attractive designs include championship rings, the Patriots' logo, and the Lombardi Trophy.

“DESIGNED BY YOURS TRULY, EXECUTED BY @tinaileryspa,” she wrote on the story.

Isabella Hudson IG Story( Image Credits: Instagram/@jordan_isabella)

Hudson also depicted Belichick’s dominant NFL legacy through her nail themes.

Jordon's Instagram presence goes beyond flashy nails. On Wednesday, she celebrated her and Bill’s “Meetiversary,” marking four years since they met on a plane in 2021. Back then, Jordon was 20, and Bill was 68. Belichick signed her copy of Deductive Logic, a book by Harvard professor Warren Goldfarb.

“February 11th, 2025 ➡️ February 11th, 2021 Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later. #LoveIsNotLogical #EvenThoughItKindOfIs,” she wrote as the caption for the IG post.

She even teased the NFL, writing:

“P.S. — @nfl, that Championship Ring is mine,” with some emojis.

While Jordon shines on social media, Belichick is focused on his new challenge. His Tar Heels are making aggressive recruiting moves, landing key prospects from California. They secured commitments from Jaden Jefferson, Marcellous Ryan, and Justin Lewis, among others.

Tom Brady bursts Into laughter over Bill Belichick’s girlfriend

Tom Brady found himself caught off guard during an interview on Caleb Pressley's Sundae Conversation. While discussing various topics, Pressley threw in a hilarious question about Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

“If Bill Belichick's girlfriend needed it, would you rent a car for her?” Pressley asked. [6:45]

The joke played on the fact that Hudson, at 24, is below the legal age of 25 required to rent a car without an extra fee.

Brady couldn’t contain his laughter hearing the question. After a long pause, he finally responded.

“I don’t want any… liability,” he said.

The conversation then shifted to Belichick’s diet. When asked if the legendary coach followed Brady’s strict TB12 method, Brady dismissed the idea, saying:

“Nah, he’s a big carb guy.” [6:33]

The lighthearted exchange showed that even in retirement, Brady still knows how to entertain, and also knows his former coach well.

