"You both are looking so sharp": Fans fired up for Bill Belichick & GF Jordan Hudson's cute pic from NFL Honors

Bill Belichick made a rare red carpet appearance at the NFL Honors on Thursday, February 6, ahead of Super Bowl 59. The 72-year-old former Patriots coach arrived with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordan Hudson. The couple posed for photos, with Hudson proudly wearing her championship rings.

Hudson, a former cheerleader and Miss Maine USA runner-up, stunned in a gown from Sherri Hill, which she found on Facebook Marketplace.

She completed the look with a glam team that included Yuko on the Go and Zullay. Belichick, on the other hand, kept it simple in a classic red tuxedo. Their appearance together was yet another public outing amid ongoing fan reactions to their 48-year age gap.

The couple’s relationship first became public in June 2024. Reports suggest they met on a flight in 2021 and stayed in touch before eventually getting together. Fans had a lot to say about their NFL Honors look. Many complimented the couple:

"You both are looking so sharp!!" one fan chimed.

"LOVE that you wore your OWN National Championship cheerleading ring too!!" another fan said.

Others encouraged Hudson to ignore negativity.

"Great photo. Be happy, tune out negativity!" a fan wrote.

"You’re so beautiful, and you guys look so happy together, like truly! Don’t let these haters get to you!!" one fan said.

Some fans mocked their relationship, questioning their compatibility.

"Definitely a GD at its finest – what possibly can she have in common with Bill B.?" a fan commented.

"He’s not even a fine older dude… you know you gotta be WASTED/drugged/out of your MIND to do that," another fan wrote.

Fan Reactions on Isabella Hudson IG post (Image Credits - Instagram/@jordan_isabella)

Despite the criticism, Belichick and Hudson appeared happy, laughing off comments, including a joke from Snoop Dogg during the event. Their relationship continues to be a hot topic, but they seem comfortable in the spotlight.

Snoop Dogg mocks Bill Belichick’s girlfriend at NFL Honors

S͏noop Dogg͏ didn’͏t hold back during his m͏onologue at ͏th͏e NFL Honors on Thursday, taking a ͏di͏r͏e͏ct shot a͏t Bill Belichick’s relationship with 24-y͏e͏ar-͏old Jordon H͏udson. The ͏legendary ra͏pper's joke left the cr͏o͏wd in laughter.

“I͏’ve b͏een a fo͏otball͏ fan for͏ a l͏ong, long ͏time,” Sno͏op said. “͏I remember ͏b͏ack when t͏he C͏ow͏boys͏ was goo͏d. ͏I rem͏ember back when the Chief͏s was ͏b͏ad. And I remember… wh͏at ͏w͏as it? Bill Belic͏hick’s gi͏rlfriend was͏n’t eve͏n born yet.”

As soon as the joke landed, cameras zoomed in on Hudson and Belichick. Hudson’s jaw dropped in shock before she let out a nervous chuckle. The audience gasped and laughed, while Belichick gave a soft smile.

This wasn’t the first time the couple faced public jokes. During The Roast of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Brady took similar digs. Despite the humor at their expense, Belichick and Hudson seemed unfazed by the attention.

