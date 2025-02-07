Bill Belichick steals spotlight with GF Jordon Hudson at NFL Honors Red Carpet, flexes 6 Super Bowl rings

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick attended the 2025 NFL Honors on Thursday in New Orleans. The event took place ahead of the Super Bowl LIX showdown between the Chiefs and the Eagles. The 6x Super Bowl-winning coach was accompanied to the event by his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

During the NFL Honors, both Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson posed together while hitting the red carpet. The 6x Super Bowl champ dressed sharply in a maroon jacket suit, black tie and pants. On the other hand, his girlfriend flaunted a silver sequined gown and paired it with silver earrings and jewelry and a pair of stilettos.

Bill Belichick also decided to bring his Super Bowl rings to the party. In the red carpet photos, we see him wearing the rings on his fingers while Jordon Hudson also wore a Super Bowl ring as an accessory to her NFL Honors get-up.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The UNC head coach and Jordon Hudson kept their relationship private for two years. According to TMZ, they met each other during a flight from the Boston area to Florida back in 2021. The couple were spotted together several times over the years before making their romance public in June last year.

Bill Belichick coached the New England Patriots from 2000-2023. He then took a year off from coaching before being announced as Mack Brown's replacement at UNC in December 2024. This is Belichick's first-ever collegiate gig after his NFL triumph.

Snoop Dogg jokes about Bill Belichick's girlfriend's age during the NFL Honors event

Rap icon Snoop Dogg did not hold back in cracking a joke about Jordon Hudson's age during his monologue at the event. On the stage, he talked about being a lifelong fan of football and the transformation of the game.

While talking about the changes in the sport, Snoop Dogg inserted a joke about the 24-year-old Jordon Hudson's age.

"I've been a football fan for a long, long time," Snoop Dogg said. "I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys were good, I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember, what was it, Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."

Expand Tweet

Jordon Hudson was born in 2000, the same year when Belichick took over as the head coach of the New England Patriots. But the UNC head coach and Jordon Hudson did not take Snoop Dogg's joke by heart and seemed to appreciate his sense of humor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback